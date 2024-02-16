FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio police resume search for missing child Lina Khil using special FBI gear

Khil went missing two years ago from a playground near the Villas Del Cabos apartments in Northwest San Antonio.

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 10:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAPD began searching a Northwest San Antonio greenbelt after receiving a tip Wednesday. - Shutterstock / Prath
Shutterstock / Prath
SAPD began searching a Northwest San Antonio greenbelt after receiving a tip Wednesday.
The San Antonio Police Department’s search for a body related to the case of missing child Lina Khil recommenced Friday after a wait for special detection equipment from the FBI, KSAT reports.

On Thursday, police and the FBI, accompanied by K-9 units, began scouring a greenway behind the Helix Apartments in Northwest San Antonio. SAPD spokesman Ricardo Guzman confirmed to local media outlets that the investigation is related to Khil’s disappearance. It got underway after a tip came in Wednesday, he added.

Child advocate Pamela Allen, a liaison with Khil's family, told KSAT that police are “looking for a body.”

SAPD officials haven't released details about the tip. However, a resident who lives nearby the search site told KSAT he saw a young man in what appeared to be an inmate's orange jumpsuit accompanying officers on Wednesday night.

Word of SAPD’s renewed interest in the Khil case comes a little more than two years after the child, then 3 years old, disappeared from a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex. She was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the case can contact SAPD at (210) 224-7867 or the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio police receive new tip on disappearance of missing child Lina Khil

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio girl Lina Khil was last seen at a Northwest San Antonio playground on Dec. 20, 2021.

Elon Musk reincorporates SpaceX in Texas after online tantrum about $55 billion salary

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk wears his cowboy hate backwards during a visit to Eagle Pass last year.

Texas Nationalist Movement demands Gov. Greg Abbott hold special session to discuss 'TEXIT'

By Michael Karlis

Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller delivers a petition to Gov. Greg Abbott's office calling for the state to secede from the union.

The Internet can't stop mocking Ted Cruz's tight pants and moose knuckle

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Also in News

Study: Texas has nation's seventh-most expensive groceries

By Michael Karlis

On average, Texans spend $286.19 on weekly groceries. The national average is $270.21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Federal judge signals he's dubious of Texas' controversial 'show me your papers law'

By Sanford Nowlin

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum into custody under the International Bridge in Eagle Pass last fall. Courts have long ruled that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, but Texas is contesting that with a controversial new state law that's being disputed in federal court.

Amid high rents, eviction filings in major Texas cities soar above pre-pandemic levels

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

A writ of possession is taped to the door of an apartment at the Life at Jackson Square apartments on April 11, 2023, in Houston.

Elon Musk reincorporates SpaceX in Texas after online tantrum about $55 billion salary

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk wears his cowboy hate backwards during a visit to Eagle Pass last year.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us