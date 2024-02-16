San Antonio police resume search for missing child Lina Khil using special FBI gear

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Prath
SAPD began searching a Northwest San Antonio greenbelt after receiving a tip Wednesday.
The San Antonio Police Department’s search for a body related to the case of missing child Lina Khil recommenced Friday after a wait for special detection equipment from the FBI, KSAT reports
.
On Thursday, police and the FBI, accompanied by K-9 units, began scouring a greenway
behind the Helix Apartments in Northwest San Antonio. SAPD spokesman Ricardo Guzman confirmed to local media outlets that the investigation is related to Khil’s disappearance. It got underway after a tip came in Wednesday, he added.
Child advocate Pamela Allen, a liaison with Khil's family, told KSAT that police are “looking for a body.”
SAPD officials haven't released details about the tip. However, a resident who lives nearby the search site told KSAT he saw a young man in what appeared to be an inmate's orange jumpsuit accompanying officers on Wednesday night.
Word of SAPD’s renewed interest in the Khil case comes a little more than two years
after the child, then 3 years old, disappeared from a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex. She was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the case can contact SAPD at (210) 224-7867 or the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed