San Antonio police say third person could be charged in Savanah Soto shooting case

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus speaks to reporters about the latest updates in the Savanah Soto case.
San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus told reporters Thursday
that a third person could be charged in relation to the shootings of pregnant San Antonio teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend.
"They could be [brought up on charges]," McManus said. "But, that is something that would be determined once the level of that person's involvement is understood — if that's the case at all."
On Dec. 28, following the disappearance of Soto and her boyfriend Mathew Guerra, SAPD released a video featuring a person of interest. That person is now known to be Ramon Preciado, 53, who was charged with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing a corpse on Wednesday, according to police officials.
In the video recorded, which was recorded on Dec. 21, Ramon Preciado exits his pickup truck at the Colinas at Medical Center apartments and walks towards a gray Kia Optima allegedly driven by his son, Christopher Preciado, 19, who's since been charged with capital murder in relation to the shootings.
Guerra owned the Kia, and police said they believe the bodies of he and Soto were inside the vehicle.
As the person police identified as Ramon Preciado returns to his pickup, an unidentified individual appears to hand him a white towel, which he then uses to wipe down the sedan's door. Internet sleuths and others have been calling for SAPD to arrest the other person allegedly inside Preciado's pickup.
"That's something we're still looking into; it's something that's been brought up in conversation about this," McManus said. "So, we're still looking into that."
McManus added that he's unsure a third person is involved. However, if there was another party involved in moving Soto's and Guerra's bodies, "it's possible" that they could be brought up on charges, the chief said.
