BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio police say they're vigilant as Hamas figure calls for 'Day of Jihad'

The Rim and the Barshop Jewish Community Center also are stepping up security.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A San Antonio police cruiser closes off a section of street downtown in this 2022 photo. - Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto
Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto
A San Antonio police cruiser closes off a section of street downtown in this 2022 photo.
The San Antonio Police Department, local businesses and a Jewish community center say they're stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for a “Global Day of Jihad” this Friday.

The nonprofit group Middle East Media Research Institute reported that the terrorist organization's former leader, Khaled Meshaal, called for application of "jihad" as Israel mounts reprisals for last weekend's terror attacks. The phrase "Day of Jihad" also has periodically trended on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The SAPD Southwest Texas Fusion Center (SWTXFC) is working closely with its local, state and federal partners to remain alert and informed of any possible threats in the City of San Antonio and our surrounding area of responsibility,” SAPD officials said in a statement. “Currently, the SWTXFC has no indications of any credible threats.”

The SWTXFC collects and shares information between the state and local police agencies on potential criminal or terrorist threats.

Although SAPD hasn't received new intelligence on credible threats, the department urged residents to report suspicious activity. "As always, if you see something, say something," officials said in the statement.
Local shopping centers, including the RIM on the far North Side, have also stepped up security, according to Julee Zack, vice president of marketing at Big V Properties, the shopping center's ownership group.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all, we are implementing enhanced security measures,” Zack said. “It is important to note that these measures are strictly precautionary. Our proactive efforts aim to provide peace of mind to everyone visiting and enjoying our centers.”

The Barshop Jewish Community Center in North San Antonio is also taking precautions, including limiting its number of entry points and upping security.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the East entrance and walkway leading to the campus for the time being,” center officials said in a Facebook post. “And you will likely see additional security throughout campus. These changes will be effective [Thursday] morning, and we will update you once the walkway and East entrance reopen. While there is currently no credible threat to our city or the campus, as the situation has intensified globally, we believe this an appropriate change.”


On Sunday, the day after a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians, Gov. Greg Abbott expedited the release of more than $4 million in state funds to secure Jewish schools, synagogues and organizations across Texas. At least 175,655 Jews currently reside in the state.

A recent Anti-Defamation League study labeled Texas a hotbed for antisemitism and hate groups. That report was based on three years of data on white supremacist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ activity, according to its authors.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won't return $3 million he got from group linked to white supremacist

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

San Antonio police officer suspended for skipping work to play in basketball tourney

By Michael Karlis

SAPD Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days without pay for violating department rules on faking an illness or injury.

Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

By Michael Karlis

The last reported UFO sighting in San Antonio was on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Also in News

Here’s who gets money from Defend Texas Liberty, the PAC whose leader met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

By Patrick Svitek and Carla Astudillo, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, on the House floor on May 25, 2019.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won't return $3 million he got from group linked to white supremacist

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

Book bans in Texas spread as new state law takes effect

By Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Banned books are arranged on display at a library event.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us