San Antonio police say they're vigilant as Hamas figure calls for 'Day of Jihad'

The nonprofit group Middle East Media Research Institute reported that the terrorist organization's former leader, Khaled Meshaal, called for application of "jihad" as Israel mounts reprisals for last weekend's terror attacks. The phrase "Day of Jihad" also has periodically trended on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
“The SAPD Southwest Texas Fusion Center (SWTXFC) is working closely with its local, state and federal partners to remain alert and informed of any possible threats in the City of San Antonio and our surrounding area of responsibility,” SAPD officials said in a statement. “Currently, the SWTXFC has no indications of any credible threats.”
The SWTXFC collects and shares information between the state and local police agencies on potential criminal or terrorist threats.
Although SAPD hasn't received new intelligence on credible threats, the department urged residents to report suspicious activity. "As always, if you see something, say something," officials said in the statement.
October 13, 2023Local shopping centers, including the RIM on the far North Side, have also stepped up security, according to Julee Zack, vice president of marketing at Big V Properties, the shopping center's ownership group.
“As part of our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all, we are implementing enhanced security measures,” Zack said. “It is important to note that these measures are strictly precautionary. Our proactive efforts aim to provide peace of mind to everyone visiting and enjoying our centers.”
The Barshop Jewish Community Center in North San Antonio is also taking precautions, including limiting its number of entry points and upping security.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the East entrance and walkway leading to the campus for the time being,” center officials said in a Facebook post. “And you will likely see additional security throughout campus. These changes will be effective [Thursday] morning, and we will update you once the walkway and East entrance reopen. While there is currently no credible threat to our city or the campus, as the situation has intensified globally, we believe this an appropriate change.”
On Sunday, the day after a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians, Gov. Greg Abbott expedited the release of more than $4 million in state funds to secure Jewish schools, synagogues and organizations across Texas. At least 175,655 Jews currently reside in the state.
A recent Anti-Defamation League study labeled Texas a hotbed for antisemitism and hate groups. That report was based on three years of data on white supremacist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ activity, according to its authors.
