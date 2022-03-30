San Antonio police will block access to residential streets around St. Mary's Strip this weekend

As part of a traffic study, the San Antonio Police Department will shut down multiple residential streets connecting to the popular nightlife area, making parking hard to come by during prime party times.
City workers will place blockades along McCullough and St. Mary’s streets between East Ashby Place and East Magnolia Avenue, according to SAPD. The barriers will remain in place from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. this Thursday through this Sunday.
SAPD shared a map outlining the plan via Twitter, noting that vehicle access to the streets immediately surrounding the popular collection of nightspots will be limited to residents only. The parking lot at the St. Mary's Street YMCA also will be cordoned off, according to the map.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨⁰This Thursday, March 31st through Sunday, April 3rd from 7PM to 2AM, there will be limited vehicle access in the area surrounding the N. St. Mary’s Strip. CLICK LINK for full closures: https://t.co/oWg8AKNybO pic.twitter.com/fv1rlKxY96— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 29, 2022
The study comes as the City of San Antonio fields years of noise and crime complaints from homeowners along the Strip. Owners of bars and entertainment venues say they want to be good neighbors but worry the city is preparing to enact heavy-handed new noise rules.
Earlier this month, the city's Development Services Department struck a deal with Austin-based Sound Music Cities LLC to advise a task force on possible changes to the current noise ordinance.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.