San Antonio police will block access to residential streets around St. Mary's Strip this weekend

Vehicle access to streets surrounding the nightlife destination will be limited from Thursday through Sunday.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 11:54 am

San Antonio Police will barricade several roads surrounding the St. Mary's Strip. - PEXELS / COTTONBRO
Pexels / cottonbro
San Antonio Police will barricade several roads surrounding the St. Mary's Strip.
Access to the St. Mary’s Strip may take an abrupt turn for some revelers this weekend.

As part of a traffic study, the San Antonio Police Department will shut down multiple residential streets connecting to the popular nightlife area, making parking hard to come by during prime party times.

City workers will place blockades along McCullough and St. Mary’s streets between East Ashby Place and East Magnolia Avenue, according to SAPD. The barriers will remain in place from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. this Thursday through this Sunday.
SAPD shared a map outlining the plan via Twitter, noting that vehicle access to the streets immediately surrounding the popular collection of nightspots will be limited to residents only. The parking lot at the St. Mary's Street YMCA  also will be cordoned off, according to the map.

The study comes as the City of San Antonio fields years of noise and crime complaints from homeowners along the Strip. Owners of bars and entertainment venues say they want to be good neighbors but worry the city is preparing to enact heavy-handed new noise rules.

Earlier this month, the city's Development Services Department struck a deal with Austin-based Sound Music Cities LLC to advise a task force on possible changes to the current noise ordinance.

News Slideshows

My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years
Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

