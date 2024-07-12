San Antonio politicians divided over whether Biden should stay in the race

Biden’s age has been a subject of intense debate across the political spectrum following his disastrous debate performance more than two weeks ago. During the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle, the 81-year-old stumbled over his words and appeared to lose his train of thought while presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump appeared uncharacteristically calm.
On Thursday, during the NATO summit in Washington, Biden gave an unscripted press conference that some political observers called a last chance to prove he's up to another four more years in office. While the president showed his ability to discuss current events, including detailed facts and figures, there were also wince-worthy verbal stumbles, including when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.”
And, earlier in the day, Biden made headlines by accidentally introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin.”
Despite 20 House Democrats calling for Biden to be removed from the top of the Democrat ticket, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is standing by the president. On Friday, Nirenberg tweeted without apparent irony that Biden’s press conference proved he’s up to the challenge.
“At his NATO press conference, with all that is at stake in our democracy and around the world, Joe Biden shows us once again why he is the right person for the job,” Nirenberg said.
Well before the NATO event, speculation swirled that Nirenberg may be vying for a spot in Biden’s cabinet — something that could weigh on his choice of words.
On the other hand, former San Antonio mayor and Obama housing secretary Julián Castro continued his criticism of Biden following the presser.
“President Biden spoke well about his success in marshaling allies and protecting NATO,” Castro tweeted Thursday evening. “Still, even in this major media moment, he didn’t offer clear articulation of his core message against Trump. Or his path of victory to defeat Trump.”
Castro ran against Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and drew flak for criticizing his then-opponent's memory.
Although four more House Democrats have joined the growing chorus of those urging Biden not to run in 2024, two of San Antonio’s most progressive members of Congress have remained quiet on the matter.
Julián Castro's twin brother U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar — both of whom represent parts of San Antonio — have remained silent on social media about Biden's fitness for office. Neither congressman's office responded to the Current’s request for comment.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a fire-right Republican whose district includes North San Antonio, has called on Vice President Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office, citing health-related concerns.
