San Antonio politicos react to Biden's decision to drop from the race

click to enlarge Shutterstock / ArChe1993 President Joe Biden arrives at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this month.



“The Biden-Harris administration rescued our country from the worst pandemic in a century, launched a renaissance in American manufacturing, and made unprecedented progress to lower drug prices, support America’s veterans, and curb gun violence," Castro said. "At a critical moment, President Biden restored America’s place as the leader of the free world. He will be remembered as one of the most accomplished presidents in our history."



President Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the most transformational leaders in our nation’s history as well as a true friend to the working families of San Antonio.



Because of his leadership in a time of crisis, nearly 65,000 San Antonians were able to stay in their homes… — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 21, 2024

All three Democratic members of San Antonio's congressional delegation praised President Joe Biden's decision not to run for reelection and threw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, whom the president endorsed as the party's nominee.In an emailed statement, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro called Biden's decision to withdraw "the decision of a strong leader" and pledged to back Harris as she runs for the nation's highest office.U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, whose district spans the downtowns of both San Antonio and Austin, thanked Biden in a statement and praised him for standing up for workers "like no other president in my lifetime." In a second statement that quickly followed, the congressman threw his support behind Harris.“I am ready to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as President,” he said. “Together we can defeat Donald Trump in November — and together we can raise wages for workers, restore abortion rights and preserve our democracy for generations to come.”South Texas U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar issued a statement thanking Biden for improving the economy, upgrading the country's infrastructure and supporting veterans. "I look forward supporting the next Democratic nominee for President," added the congressman, whose district extends from Laredo to the Alamo City.In a tweet, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Biden "will be remembered as one of the most transformational leaders in our nation's history" and as an ally of San Antonio's working families. The mayor praised Biden for his effort to ensure people could remain in their homes during the pandemic and for battling Big Pharma to cap insulin prices."And on a personal note, he stood with us in Uvalde, and not only shared in our grief, but continued to show the courage to push for common sense reforms," continued Nirenberg, who's been at the center of speculation that he might be extended a cabinet position in the Biden White House.In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents a border district that also includes a portion of San Antonio, said Biden made the right call to end his run."Our country is in dire need of direct and distinct leadership — without delays!" Gonzales said.U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican whose district includes part of San Antonio, issued no social media statement on Biden's decision or the president's subsequent endorsement of Harris. However, leading up to the announcement, the firebrand congressman issued a string of tweets questioning Biden's competence and ability to lead the country.