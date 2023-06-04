San Antonio program supporting students, small businesses receive millions in AmeriCorps funding

click to enlarge Michael Karlis U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event last year.

San Antonio education and small business-development programs operated by City Year San Antonio and LiftFund Inc. have landed $2.8 million in federal funding.



The money is part of a $13 million total that AmeriCorps — the federal agency for national service and volunteerism — funneled into Texas programs last month, according to U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and Greg Casar, D-Austin and San Antonio.



“Since I came to Congress, I've focused on building out what I call the Infrastructure of Opportunity — the great public schools, sound health care system and good jobs that help Americans pursue their dreams,” Castro said in a media statement.



“AmeriCorps programs are at the heart of San Antonio's Infrastructure of Opportunity, and I'm excited about the possibilities this funding will unlock for our students and small businesses.”



City Year San Antonio received nearly $2.1 million in funding and $641,000 in education awards to support 58 coaches. Those coaches will provide mentoring for academic and youth development in eight Alamo City schools.



LiftFund Inc. received $167,000 in grants to support seven AmeriCorps members who will help low-income and minority small-business owners affected by COVID-19. They will guide 100 business owners in accessing affordable capital such as low-interest loans and financing.



“These AmeriCorps grants — and our state and national program — prioritize how important it is to give local organizations the tools to solve local challenges,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith in a media statement.

