San Antonio Public Library invites readers to enjoy banned books this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library The San Antonio Public Library and the American Library Association are celebrating Banned Books Week 2024.

American Library Association (ALA)

"While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available," according to a statement on the SAPL website. "This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read."

The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) is encouraging local readers to choose from a list of banned books as part of the Banned Books Week, a national event hosted by theThe annual event celebrates free and unrestricted access to information in an era when that democratic ideal is increasingly under threat.Libraries throughout San Antonio will feature books that have faced censorship includingand. Many of these banned books touch on themes of race, gender and LGBTQ+ issues.Over 4,242 books were targeted for removal from schools and libraries last year, according to data compiled by the ALA through its Office of Intellectual Freedom. This represents a 65% surge in censorship requests compared to 2022, and it's the highest number the office has ever documented.Renegade readers can go to MySAPL.org to browse the list of "illicit" lit. Those with a library card can check out or place a hold on a book of their choice through the site and pick up at any of the library system's 28 branches.Banned Books Week continues through Sept. 28, but rebels who are intellectually curious enough can celebrate banned books every week.