San Antonio Public Library invites readers to enjoy banned books this week

The annual event celebrates free and unrestricted access to information in an era when that democratic ideal is increasingly under threat.
Libraries throughout San Antonio will feature books that have faced censorship including Gender Queer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Sold. Many of these banned books touch on themes of race, gender and LGBTQ+ issues.
Over 4,242 books were targeted for removal from schools and libraries last year, according to data compiled by the ALA through its Office of Intellectual Freedom. This represents a 65% surge in censorship requests compared to 2022, and it's the highest number the office has ever documented.
Renegade readers can go to MySAPL.org to browse the list of "illicit" lit. Those with a library card can check out or place a hold on a book of their choice through the site and pick up at any of the library system's 28 branches.
Banned Books Week continues through Sept. 28, but rebels who are intellectually curious enough can celebrate banned books every week.
