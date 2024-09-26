TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Public Library invites readers to enjoy banned books this week

Last year, the American Library Association recorded its highest-ever number of attempts to censor reading materials.

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 1:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Public Library and the American Library Association are celebrating Banned Books Week 2024. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
The San Antonio Public Library and the American Library Association are celebrating Banned Books Week 2024.
The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) is encouraging local readers to choose from a list of banned books as part of the Banned Books Week, a national event hosted by the American Library Association (ALA).

The annual event celebrates free and unrestricted access to information in an era when that democratic ideal is increasingly under threat.


Libraries throughout San Antonio will feature books that have faced censorship including Gender Queer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Sold. Many of these banned books touch on themes of race, gender and LGBTQ+ issues.

Over 4,242 books were targeted for removal from schools and libraries last year, according to data compiled by the ALA through its Office of Intellectual Freedom. This represents a 65% surge in censorship requests compared to 2022, and it's the highest number the office has ever documented.

"While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available," according to a statement on the SAPL website. "This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read."

Renegade readers can go to MySAPL.org to browse the list of "illicit" lit. Those with a library card can check out or place a hold on a book of their choice through the site and pick up at any of the library system's 28 branches.

Banned Books Week continues through Sept. 28, but rebels who are intellectually curious enough can celebrate banned books every week.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Greg Casar to hold San Antonio rally ahead of election

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Dublin, Ireland.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs roughly 19,000 people in San Antonio.

School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface

By Michael Karlis

School-voucher advocate Corey DeAngelis speaks at an event in Florida.

Feds warn Texas Republican Party over failure to disclose who's on its payroll

By Sanford Nowlin

The Federal Election Commission wants the Texas Republican Party to be clearer about who it's paying.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

Texas sues Biden administration over requirement to provide LGBTQ+ youth foster placements

By Xiomara Moore, The Texas Tribune

Some advocates estimate that roughly 30% of foster children identify as LGBTQ+.

School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface

By Michael Karlis

School-voucher advocate Corey DeAngelis speaks at an event in Florida.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us