San Antonio ranked among best markets for first-time homebuyers – again

Zillow's ranking comes a month after CreditNews research ranked the San Antonio metro as the No. 3 best spot for for those purchasing their first home.
Zillow ranked markets based on four distinct metrics, including the share of median household income spent on rent, the percent of for-sale listings a family can comfortably afford, how much competition there is for homes and how many people between the ages of 29 and 43 live in that area.
Top 10 metros for first time homebuyers, according to Zillow, are:
- St. Louis
- Detroit
- Minneapolis
- Indianapolis
- Austin
- Pittsburgh
- San Antonio
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Kansas City
- Baltimore
Neighboring Austin took the No. 5 spot. However, that ranking largely relied on Austin's younger population — 34% are between 29 and 43 years old. That's the largest share of the population in that age range to crack Zillow's top 10 best markets for first-time buyers.
