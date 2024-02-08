Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio ranks among nation's most affordable vacation destinations, study says

Orlando took the top spot, but the Alamo City is still a less-expensive dining destination.

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 3:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio ranked as the cheapest vacation destination in the country when it came to the average price of attractions and weekend accommodations, according to a new study. - Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
San Antonio ranked as the cheapest vacation destination in the country when it came to the average price of attractions and weekend accommodations, according to a new study.
San Antonio is the nation's second-most affordable vacation hotspot, according to a new study published by bargain-hunting website WeThrift.

WeThrift ranked 15 popular U.S. vacation destinations on their affordability. To determine the rankings, researchers used eight metrics, including the each destination's number of flight routes and the cost of their drinks, food and accommodations.

San Antonio finished behind Orlando, Florida, while Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Although Orlando came in as the nation's most affordable vacation destination, the average cost of dining out and buying convince store snacks was cheaper in the Alamo City, according to the study. What's more, SA ranked as the most affordable destination when it comes to the average price of attractions and weekend accommodations.

However, San Antonio ranked poorly in direct flights, where it landed at the bottom of the list.

The bottom line? We're a cheap place for a good time, assuming you can figure out a way to get here.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

By Michael Karlis

Rumors and speculation about a "Rainey Street Ripper" continue to circle in Austin.

FBI arrests man allegedly planning to shoot, kill migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas

By Michael Karlis

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum into custody under the International Bridge in Eagle Pass last fall. The border city has since become the site of a showdown between Gov. Greg Abbott and the White House over immigration enforcement.

Couple accused of hiding body of slain San Antonio teen Savanah Soto want bail lowered

By Michael Karlis

Ramon Preciado (left) and Myrta Romanos (left) are were arrested in early January.

South Texas faith leaders decry presence of anti-immigrant caravan in Eagle Pass

By Bill Baird

Pastor Doug Pagitt (right) and others gather in Eagle Pass' San Juan Plaza.

Also in News

Study: Texas among worst states for workplace discrimination

By Nina Rangel

Study: Texas among worst states for workplace discrimination

Worries arise that Gov. Greg Abbott's 'invasion' rhetoric will spill over into violence

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Eagle Pass earlier this month with other Republican governors.

Tennessee man who allegedly planned to shoot migrants in Texas not a terrorist, son says

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Assclown Alert: Putting 'God back in government' with Texas Sen. Mayes Middleton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Sen. Mayes Middleton represents a district that includes Galveston.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us