San Antonio ranks among nation's most affordable vacation destinations, study says

San Antonio ranked as the cheapest vacation destination in the country when it came to the average price of attractions and weekend accommodations, according to a new study.
San Antonio is the nation's second-most affordable vacation hotspot, according to a new study
published by bargain-hunting website WeThrift.
WeThrift ranked 15 popular U.S. vacation destinations on their affordability. To determine the rankings, researchers used eight metrics, including the each destination's number of flight routes and the cost of their drinks, food and accommodations.
San Antonio finished behind Orlando, Florida, while Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Although Orlando came in as the nation's most affordable vacation destination, the average cost of dining out and buying convince store snacks was cheaper in the Alamo City, according to the study. What's more, SA ranked as the most affordable destination when it comes to the average price of attractions and weekend accommodations.
However, San Antonio ranked poorly in direct flights, where it landed at the bottom of the list.
The bottom line? We're a cheap place for a good time, assuming you can figure out a way to get here.
