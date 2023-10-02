BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio ranks as a top U.S. city for gamers, study finds

San Antonio's internet quality and speeds helped it land high on the list.

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 1:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A man plays games on his PC. - Shutterstock / Stock Unit
Shutterstock / Stock Unit
A man plays games on his PC.
San Antonio is better known for the River Walk than Resident Evil. Just the same, the city ranked among the nation's best places for gamers in a new study by technology review website Privacy Journal.

San Antonio landed at No. 16 on the list thanks to its strong internet quality, high number of gaming stores per capita and opportunities for work in the gaming business, according to researchers. The city boasts a median internet speed of 122.71 Mbps for fixed broadband connections and 65.85 Mbps for mobile connections.

Privacy Journal ranked 100 cities across 17 different game-oriented metrics, which also included community involvement and gaming career prospects.

Other factors that contributed to San Antonio's high ranking were its internet affordability and quality of life for gamers. Its access to gaming community meet-ups and conventions also earned high marks.

The list of the 100 most gaming-friendly metros also includes the Texas cities of Frisco (No. 7), Austin ( No. 8) and Laredo (No. 98). New York City took the top spot.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

DPS still avoiding a public reckoning on Uvalde Massacre

By Jason Buch, The Texas Observer

Robb Elementary School was the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.

Gov. Greg Abbott trumpets launch of Texas equity index at New York Stock Exchange

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

By Brandon Rodriguez

An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.

Also in News

‘They just tried to scare us’: Anti-abortion centers teach sex ed inside some Texas public schools

By Sarah Butrymowicz and Caroline Preston, The Hechinger Report

‘They just tried to scare us’: Anti-abortion centers teach sex ed inside some Texas public schools

DPS still avoiding a public reckoning on Uvalde Massacre

By Jason Buch, The Texas Observer

Robb Elementary School was the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.

Gov. Greg Abbott says special lawmaking session will begin on Oct. 9, likely on school vouchers

By Brian Lopez and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the recent 88th Legislative Session to an audience at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices on June 2, 2023. Abbott ended the event by promising to call a special session for school choice, after the then-current special session for property tax resolves.

Gov. Greg Abbott trumpets launch of Texas equity index at New York Stock Exchange

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us