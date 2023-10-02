San Antonio ranks as a top U.S. city for gamers, study finds

San Antonio landed at No. 16 on the list thanks to its strong internet quality, high number of gaming stores per capita and opportunities for work in the gaming business, according to researchers. The city boasts a median internet speed of 122.71 Mbps for fixed broadband connections and 65.85 Mbps for mobile connections.
Privacy Journal ranked 100 cities across 17 different game-oriented metrics, which also included community involvement and gaming career prospects.
Other factors that contributed to San Antonio's high ranking were its internet affordability and quality of life for gamers. Its access to gaming community meet-ups and conventions also earned high marks.
The list of the 100 most gaming-friendly metros also includes the Texas cities of Frisco (No. 7), Austin ( No. 8) and Laredo (No. 98). New York City took the top spot.
