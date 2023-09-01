San Antonio ranks as the No. 3 best city for surviving zombie apocalypse, study says

click to enlarge
Three Texas cities — including San Antonio, Houston and Austin — were ranked among the top six cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse.
Everyone's probably thought about surviving a zombie apocalypse at least once.
As it turns out, San Antonians are in a far better position than most when it comes to surviving this unlikely scenario, according to a study published this week
by lawn care service provider LawnLove.
According to Lawn Love's study — published ahead of the premiere of the Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
spinoff — San Antonio is the No. 3 best city for surviving a zombie apocalypse.
Lawn Love ranked cities and their preparedness for the rise of the dead by analyzing the nation's 200 largest cities using five categories: vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection and mobility. Lawn Love also considered population density, access to bunkers, and of course, the number of hunting supply stores, among 30 other metrics, to compile its data.
Houston came in as the best city for surviving a zombie apocalypse, followed by New York City at No. 2. Miami and Los Angeles took the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.
"The Alamo City stands out with the 2nd-highest number of supermarkets and 3rd-highest number of hunting gear stores," the study said. "The city also has a robust military community to defend against the army of the dead."
Indeed, Fort Sam Houston, the Bass Pro Shop at the Rim, and the city's numerous H-E-B's are apparently what stands between Alamo City residents and scenes from HBO's The Last of Us
.
Austin, on the other hand, didn't fare quite as well in the rankings, but still came in as the No. 6 best-prepared city for a zombie outbreak.
