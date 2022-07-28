San Antonio ranks as the U.S. city with the most scam calls, according to new study

Residents in Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio were disproportionately affected by scam calls, according to the analysis.

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge New scam calls often involve cryptocurrency, utilities and even Customs and Border Patrol, according to the study. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
New scam calls often involve cryptocurrency, utilities and even Customs and Border Patrol, according to the study.
Scam calls are a major headache, as anyone who's been barraged with daily inquiries about their car's extended warranty can attest.

However, nowhere are people receiving more scam-related calls than San Antonio, according to a new report. An analysis by call-protection service First Orion ranked the Alamo City as No. 1 in the nation for cell phone scams. Dallas; Fort Worth;  Cleveland, Ohio; and Tulsa, Oklahoma came in next, in respective order.

To compile its study, First Orion surveyed more than 2,100 mobile subscribers to examine their experiences with phone scams. Residents in Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas reported being disproportionately affected by these annoying — and sometimes costly — calls.

Scam calls also appear to be becoming more common on a nationwide basis, the study notes. Nationally, more than half of Americans surveyed said they received more scam calls this year than in 2021.

What's more, two-thirds of people between 18 and 34 years old said they lost money due to a dialing swindler. Nearly half of people over 55 reported losing money in phone scams.

Many are familiar with con calls that involve vehicle warranties, Medicare or Social Security. However, those involving cryptocurrency or people impersonating utility personnel and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are becoming more common, according to the report.

In an emailed statement, First Orion Chief Data Officer Kent Welch suggested consumers protect themselves by not answering calls from unknown numbers and refusing to give out personal information over the phone.

Moreover, Welch also encourages those receiving scam calls to report them to the Federal Trade Commission.

