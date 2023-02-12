San Antonio ranks low on list of most-glamorous cities, lagging behind Dallas, Austin and Houston

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / zieusin
Although San Antonio was ranked the least glamorous big city in Texas, the smaller border towns of Brownsville and Laredo ranked among the least glamorous places in the nation.
Even though the Alamo City prides itself for not putting on airs like glitzy Dallas or hip Austin, who knew it was so far down the list of glamorous cities?
A new study
ranked San Antonio as the least glamorous big city in Texas and the No. 34 most glamorous city in the nation.
Online lawn-care firm LawnStarter came up with those rankings by comparing the 200 largest U.S. cities using metrics such as their share of million-dollar homes, number of Michelin-star restaurants and access to exclusive social scenes including country clubs.
Houston ranked as the most glamorous city in Texas and as No. 7 in the nation. Dallas came in at No. 9 overall.
Smaller cities ranked even further down the list than San Antonio, however, with some being among the country's least glamorous. The border town of Brownsville took the No. 4 spot as the nation's least glamorous city, one spot ahead of Laredo. Waco also made the top 10 Least Glamorous list, coming in at No.9.
Although San Antonio lagged other big Lone Star State cities in glamor, it scored well above average when it comes to fine dining, fashion, and entertainment, according to the rankings.
Interestingly, one category that neither San Antonio nor Austin scored well in is beauty. Both cities were ranked as being uglier than the flat prairie city of Dallas or the bayou metropolis of Houston.
