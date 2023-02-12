San Antonio ranks low on list of most-glamorous cities, lagging behind Dallas, Austin and Houston

Both Dallas and Houston made the top 10, but San Antonio didn't even crack the top 30.

By on Sun, Feb 12, 2023 at 8:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although San Antonio was ranked the least glamorous big city in Texas, the smaller border towns of Brownsville and Laredo ranked among the least glamorous places in the nation. - Shutterstock / zieusin
Shutterstock / zieusin
Although San Antonio was ranked the least glamorous big city in Texas, the smaller border towns of Brownsville and Laredo ranked among the least glamorous places in the nation.
Even though the Alamo City prides itself for not putting on airs like glitzy Dallas or hip Austin, who knew it was so far down the list of glamorous cities?

A new study ranked San Antonio as the least glamorous big city in Texas and the No. 34 most glamorous city in the nation.

Online lawn-care firm LawnStarter came up with those rankings by comparing the 200 largest U.S. cities using metrics such as their share of million-dollar homes, number of Michelin-star restaurants and access to exclusive social scenes including country clubs.

Houston ranked as the most glamorous city in Texas and as No. 7 in the nation. Dallas came in at No. 9 overall.

Smaller cities ranked even further down the list than San Antonio, however, with some being among the country's least glamorous. The border town of Brownsville took the No. 4 spot as the nation's least glamorous city, one spot ahead of Laredo. Waco also made the top 10 Least Glamorous list, coming in at No.9.

Although San Antonio lagged other big Lone Star State cities in glamor, it scored well above average when it comes to fine dining, fashion, and entertainment, according to the rankings.

Interestingly, one category that neither San Antonio nor Austin scored well in is beauty. Both cities were ranked as being uglier than the flat prairie city of Dallas or the bayou metropolis of Houston.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure

By Michael Karlis

In Steve Browne's Facebook post on Thursday, the retired weatherman said that "valuable" people at KSAT were treated different after being arrested.

San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford

By Michael Karlis

Kimberly Crawford's alleged stalker told police that he and Crawford could communicate via the spirit world, according to the Express-News .

Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million in a settlement with four of his former top deputies who said they were improperly fired after accusing Paxton of crimes.

Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.

Also in News

Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million in a settlement with four of his former top deputies who said they were improperly fired after accusing Paxton of crimes.

Survey: the average Texan would travel less than five hours for long-distance relationship

By Nina Rangel

It takes 16 to 18 hours to drive across Texas.

Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality

By Kevin Sánchez

Texans spend more than $5 billion annually at casinos in bordering states and Las Vegas, according to Clyde Barrow, a political scientist at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Assclown Alert: Shitting on LGBTQ+ Texans with State Reps. Tony Tinderholt and Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

State Reps. Tony Tinderholt (left), R-Arlington, and Brian Slaton, R-Royse City, got an early start in trying to punish transgender Texans during this legislative session.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us