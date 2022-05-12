San Antonio rent prices rise 12.1%, beating out Austin, according to new study

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy of Thompson San Antonio
The San Antonio skyline as seen from The Moon’s Daughters.
Alamo City residents who rent apartments are paying 12.1% more on average than in 2019, according to a recent report
from data software company Stressa.
Average rental prices in the San Antonio metro climbed from $1,156 in 2019 to $1,296 in 2022, a greater increase than in Austin over the same period, the study shows. Austin only experienced a 10.4% rise over that time.
Stressa's study cited housing supply shortages, increased demand and inflation as the causes behind the jump in lease rates.
Stessa’s report isn’t all doom and gloom, though.
The average increase in San Antonio rental rates between 2021 and 2022 is below the national average of a 17% during that time. Further, San Antonio had only the third-highest rise in rent prices in Texas. Dallas had the steepest increase of 15.2% between 2019-2022, followed by Houston at 12.6%.
