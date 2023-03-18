San Antonio rental prices rise 7% as interest rates push residents out of the housing market

The average price of a one bedroom apartment in San Antonio rose to $1,160 in March.

By on Sat, Mar 18, 2023 at 8:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
The average price of a two bedroom apartment in San Antonio rose to $1,430 this month, a 4.4% increase from last March. - Wikimedia Commmons / Photos public domain
Wikimedia Commmons / Photos public domain
The average price of a two bedroom apartment in San Antonio rose to $1,430 this month, a 4.4% increase from last March.
Although San Antonio’s housing market has slowed with the rise in interest rates, strong demand continues in its rental market, according to data from online real estate marketplace Zumper.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Antonio jumped 7.4% over the past year, with the price settling at $1,160 in March. Meanwhile, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment increased to $1,430 over that time period, a 4.4% hike.

Zumper's report credits the rise in rental prices nationally to the Fed's tinkering with interest rates. Higher borrowing costs push people out of the housing market and into rental properties.

However, Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in the report that rental price increases could taper off in the coming months as more housing inventory is built.

Even though Alamo City rants are up, it remains among the most affordable rental markets in the country.

Out of the nation's 100 largest real estate markets, San Antonio ranks as the No. 66 in price, falling behind other Texas cities including Fort Worth, Houston, Dallas and Austin, according to the company's data.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

As of Friday morning, the Rodriguez family had raised more than $5,000 to help cover medical expenses sustained from the falling tree branch.

Marijuana and abortion will be on the ballot in San Antonio, Texas Supreme Court rules

By Michael Karlis

Act4SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas has fired back at critics of the Justice Charter, including City Attorney Andy Segovia and SAPOA President Danny Diaz.

Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document

By Michael Karlis

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.

San Antonians take home more of their paycheck than residents in most other cities, study says

By Michael Karlis

New York was named the most expensive city in the U.S., where those earning $100,000 only took home about a third of their paycheck.

Also in News

Texas Republicans push bills that would strip cities of ability to pass worker-protection ordinances

By Sanford Nowlin

Labor and progressive groups rally in San Antonio in 2018 during their push to get paid sick leave on the ballot.

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

By Sanford Nowlin

No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.

Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology

By Heywood Sanders

The Tower of the Americas was built and owned by the city — with public dollars.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us