San Antonio Rep. Castro, others ask social media to curb Spanish-language election disinformation

'I’ve been disappointed to see [social media companies] tolerate lies in Spanish that would never be tolerated in English,' Castro said.

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio earlier this year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio earlier this year.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, has joined a coalition of Latinx organizations in demanding that social media platforms rein in the spread of misinformation targeting Spanish-speaking users ahead of the midterms.

In a letter sent to officials at social media firms including Meta, YouTube and Twitter, an umbrella group called the Spanish Language Disinformation Coalition (SLDC) warns that Spanish speakers are especially vulnerable to the spread of online disinformation, lies and threats of violence.

Two out of three Latinx internet users treat YouTube as a primary source for their news and information about politics and elections, according to Equis. That same research group also found that more U.S. Latinx users access Facebook's WhatsApp messaging platform than do any other ethnic or racial group in the country.

“I’ve been disappointed to see [social media companies] tolerate lies in Spanish that would never be tolerated in English,” Castro said on a Thursday press call organized by SLDC.

Earlier this week, the watchdog group Media Matters released a report showing that despite social media companies' repeated promises to block election disinformation, dozens of Spanish-language videos making claims about U.S. ballot fraud remain live on YouTube.

During his comments,  Castro called out Texas Republicans for promoting false claims about voter fraud via the debunked film 2000 Mules. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and others high-ranking members of the Texas GOP have promoted the movie as proof that widespread cheating cost Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election.

News Slideshows

A co-chair of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is selling this mid-century San Antonio mansion

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

