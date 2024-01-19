San Antonio Report management declines to recognize employee union

I strongly urge @SAReport management to voluntarily recognize the @SAReportUnion ✊🏽 This is an opportunity to start a relationship on the right foot and skip the contentious phase. I hope y’all do the right thing and support your employees’ right to organize! https://t.co/DYY27rmWBU

Never shocked when management of an organization where staff has decided to unionize then proceeds to do the type of thing that likely led to unionization in the 1st place. And also…wouldn’t it be just so great for @SAReport mgmt to show they’re ready to do the right thing? https://t.co/1Ycu3VlTI9