San Antonio resident and Hotel Rwanda inspiration Paul Rusesabagina to be freed from prison

Paul Rusesabagina reportedly saved thousands of Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the Rwandan genocide of the '90s.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Paul Rusesabagina moved to Belgium following the Rwandan genocide. He relocated to San Antonio in 2008. - Courtesy of DreamWeek
Courtesy of DreamWeek
Paul Rusesabagina moved to Belgium following the Rwandan genocide. He relocated to San Antonio in 2008.

After pressure from U.S. officials, San Antonio resident Paul Rusesabagina — the inspiration for the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda — is expected to be released from his years-long imprisonment on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Rusesabagina was traveling to the East African nation of Burundi for a speaking engagement in August 2020 when Rwandan security forces arrested him during a layover in Dubai. He was later handed a 25-year prison sentence for terrorism-related charges against Rwandan dictator Paul Kugame's regime, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Some foreign policy experts have called the charges frivolous.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and three dozen other members of congress, worked over recent months to demand Rusesabagina's release. Castro published a 2022 Express-News op-ed to raise awareness about the plight of Rusesabagina, who reportedly helped shield residents of his former country from its brutal genocide of the 1990s.

"Paul Rusesabagina is a hero, and his unjust detention was a stain on Rwanda's progress toward a peaceful and stable future," Castro said in a statement. "Together with his family, friends, and supporters around the world, I am overjoyed to hear the news of his impending release and look forward to his safe return."

In a statement published on Twitter, a spokesperson for Rwanda's Kugame, Stephanie Nyombayire, said commuting Rusesabagina's sentence is part of a "shared desire to reset the US-Rwanda relationship."

Rusesabagina was celebrated internationally after Hotel Rwanda highlighted has efforts to spare people from brutal ethnic cleansing.

Rusesabagina is reported to have saved more than 1,000 Hutu and Tutsi refugees from near-certain death by hiding them in the Kigali hotel where he worked as a manager. However, some including British investigative journalist Linda Malvern — author of several books on the genocide — have questioned the former hotelier's claims.

In 2020, Rusesabagina told the Current that Melvern and other critics in the West couldn't know what took place at the hotel he oversaw.

"They do not know what was happening in Rwanda," he said. "Because for Linda [Melvern], she was not there ... . There was no white person — no foreign person — who was in Rwanda in 1994 between April 6 and July 4, 1994."

Rusesabagina and his family fled to Belgium following the genocide and eventually relocated to San Antonio in 2008.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Libertarian Party leader tells San Antonio council that violence may erupt over Moses Rose's dispute

By Michael Karlis

Last week, supporters of Moses Rose's Hideout and owner Vince Cantu held a peaceful rally at Travis Park.

No Free Lunch: School lunch programs in San Antonio are at a crisis point

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas rebranding water park, adding six new attractions

By Brandon Rodriguez

The water park's upgrades come after announcing it will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster.

Co-owners of dogs that mauled elderly Air Force veteran on San Antonio's West Side are out on bail

By Michael Karlis

Abilene Schnieder, 31, was released from the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Yes, the Texas GOP's obsession with drag is a distraction, but it will do real harm

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonians counterprotest an armed militia group’s demonstration against a drag show in December.

Assclown Alert: Destroying free speech with Texas State Rep. Steve Toth

By Sanford Nowlin

State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds.

Texas Senate committee advances bill that would block minors' access to gender-affirming care

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly targeted transgender Texans.

Abortion training in Texas is vanishing

By Calli McMurray, The Texas Observer

A recent study found that Texas' law endangered the lives of patients with high-risk pregnancies and created confusion for clinicians trying to provide for their care.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us