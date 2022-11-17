San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history

The earthquake originated in West Texas near the line between Reeves and Culverson counties at 3:32 p.m., according to USGS data. It was the third-strongest quake in Texas state history and the biggest seismic event in the Lone Star State since 1995, according to Midland’s NewsWest 9.
Almost immediately after, Alamo City Twitter users reported that they felt the ground shaking in downtown area.
Was that an earthquake in San Antonio? Thought I was shaking and then I saw my tv start shaking.— N. Monike (@nikolemonike) November 16, 2022
Just felt my building shake. Earthquake in San Antonio??? Anyone else feel that?— Eloy Tijerina (@soy_eloy) November 16, 2022
Anyone else in San Antonio just feel the earthquake 😅 Texas is wild rn cold and earthquake— | Caityxox (@caityxoxx) November 16, 2022
Although rare, earthquakes have recently become more common in Texas, with the number of earthquakes doubling between 2020 and 2021, according to a Texas Tribune report.
According to the Tribune's reporting, many — including the earthquake Wednesday afternoon — originate in the oil-producing Permian Basin, leading some experts to believe that an uptick in fracking could cause increased seismic activity.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter