San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history

The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS. - Screenshot / USGS Earthquake Map
Screenshot / USGS Earthquake Map
Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake left San Antonio residents trembling Wednesday afternoon, with many taking to social media to ask others if they felt the ground move.

The earthquake originated in West Texas near the line between Reeves and Culverson counties at 3:32 p.m., according to USGS data. It was the third-strongest quake in Texas state history and the biggest seismic event in the Lone Star State since 1995, according to Midland’s NewsWest 9.

Almost immediately after, Alamo City Twitter users reported that they felt the ground shaking in downtown area.
Students at San Antonio College evacuated the Moody Learning Center following the tremor, and classes at SAC were canceled Wednesday afternoon as a precaution, according to KSAT.

Although rare, earthquakes have recently become more common in Texas, with the number of earthquakes doubling between 2020 and 2021, according to a Texas Tribune report.

According to the Tribune's reporting, many — including the earthquake Wednesday afternoon — originate in the oil-producing Permian Basin, leading some experts to believe that an uptick in fracking could cause increased seismic activity.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

By Michael Karlis

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu was shot at least four times by since-fired SAPD officer James Brennand.

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry to go on 'sabbatical' after no-confidence vote

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry leaving City Hall following a vote of no confidence on Monday, Nov. 14.

Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session

By Michael Karlis

The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.

Also in News

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas vote to block bill codifying same-sex marriage

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

Bad Takes: The midterms show politicos' eagerness to fearmonger about crime instead of averting it

By Kevin Sánchez

Gov. Greg Abbott scare-paigned on a steady drip of "rainbow fentanyl" and crime and "open borders" and crime and "defund the police" and — you guessed it — crime.

Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session

By Michael Karlis

The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.

Gov. Greg Abbott expands Texas’ migrant busing plan to Philadelphia

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott made rhetoric about securing the border a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us