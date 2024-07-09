San Antonio residents report mass outage of Spectrum internet services

Customers of cable TV provider Spectrum began reporting internet service outages early Tuesday afternoon, and company officials said in a statement that they're working to fix the issue.
The first reports showed up on social media platform X shortly before 1 p.m., when some San Antonio Spectrum customers said they were unable to go online. Around the same time, the cable company's @Ask_Spectrum account confirmed that officials were aware of the problem.
"We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area," the account wrote. "We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you."
In an emailed statement provided Tuesday evening, Spectrum officials blamed the outage on a "third-party infrastructure issue" caused by the storm.
We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area. We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) July 9, 2024
"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working with the third party to resolve this as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson said.
More than 32,000 customers reported having issues with their Spectrum internet service around 1 p.m., according to Downdetector, a website that tracks internet outages.
Users of the r/Spectrum Reddit page are also reporting internet outages in Austin, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.
Stay tuned. This is a developing story.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed