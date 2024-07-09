SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio residents report mass outage of Spectrum internet services

Spectrum outages have also been reported in Austin, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge Alamo City Spectrum users first began reporting problems with their internet service shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday. - Shutterstock / ParinPix
Shutterstock / ParinPix
Alamo City Spectrum users first began reporting problems with their internet service shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.
Editor's note: This story was updated to add an emailed statement from Spectrum officials.

Customers of cable TV provider Spectrum began reporting internet service outages early Tuesday afternoon, and company officials said in a statement that they're working to fix the issue.

The first reports showed up on social media platform X shortly before 1 p.m., when some San Antonio Spectrum customers said they were unable to go online. Around the same time, the cable company's @Ask_Spectrum account confirmed that officials were aware of the problem.

"We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area," the account wrote. "We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you."
In an emailed statement provided Tuesday evening, Spectrum officials blamed the outage on a "third-party infrastructure issue" caused by the storm.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working with the third party to resolve this as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson said.

More than 32,000 customers reported having issues with their Spectrum internet service around 1 p.m., according to Downdetector, a website that tracks internet outages.

Users of the r/Spectrum Reddit page are also reporting internet outages in Austin, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

