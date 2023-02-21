San Antonio residents with outstanding traffic tickets can avoid arrest thanks to city program

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Those who participate in the program can do so without the fear of arrest, according to a press release.
San Antonio residents with outstanding warrants will be able to negotiate a way to pay off their tickets and avoid arrest via a program being launched next week.
Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the city's Warrant Resolution Campaign will help residents with outstanding citations avoid arrest by coming to court and discussing options to resolve the problem. The program will run until March 30.
“We’re encouraging everyone to contact us or to come to the court with any questions,” Presiding Municipal Judge Carla Obledo said in a statement. “We’re a safe harbor court. Our goal is to help find a resolution for all as efficiently and fair as possible.”
The Frank D. Wing Municipal Court, located at 401 S. Frio St., is open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The court also will be open Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those unsure about whether they have outstanding citations or a warrant can check their status using the city’s traffic and criminal case search engine
. Those who participate in the Warrant Resolution Campaign won't be arrested if they come to municipal court, according to city officials.
