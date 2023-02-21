San Antonio residents with outstanding traffic tickets can avoid arrest thanks to city program

The Warrant Resolution Campaign will launch next week and run through March 30.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Those who participate in the program can do so without the fear of arrest, according to a press release. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Those who participate in the program can do so without the fear of arrest, according to a press release.
San Antonio residents with outstanding warrants will be able to negotiate a way to pay off their tickets and avoid arrest via a program being launched next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the city's Warrant Resolution Campaign will help residents with outstanding citations avoid arrest by coming to court and discussing options to resolve the problem. The program will run until March 30.

“We’re encouraging everyone to contact us or to come to the court with any questions,” Presiding Municipal Judge Carla Obledo said in a statement. “We’re a safe harbor court. Our goal is to help find a resolution for all as efficiently and fair as possible.”

The Frank D. Wing Municipal Court, located at 401 S. Frio St., is open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The court also will be open Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those unsure about whether they have outstanding citations or a warrant can check their status using the city’s traffic and criminal case search engine. Those who participate in the Warrant Resolution Campaign won't be arrested if they come to municipal court, according to city officials.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio business tycoon Red McCombs dead at 95

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio businessman Red McCombs is perhaps best known locally for bringing the Spurs to San Antonio, the city's only professional sportss team.

Alamo Drafthouse outfitting one of its San Antonio theaters with premium reclining seats

By Michael Karlis

The new premium reclining seats have already been added to two of the theaters at the Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak cinema.

Supporters of San Antonio Justice Charter accuse city attorney Andy Segovia of undermining democracy

By Michael Karlis

Ananda Tomas, executive director of police reform advocacy group Act 4 SA, accuses city attorney Andy Segovia of "undermining democracy" during a press conference at City Hall on Monday.

As COVID-19 grabbed the world’s attention, Texas’ efforts to control tuberculosis slipped

By Colleen DeGuzman, Kaiser Health News

Nurses look over the X-rays of COVID-19 patients in the COVID-19 unit at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg.

Also in News

As COVID-19 grabbed the world’s attention, Texas’ efforts to control tuberculosis slipped

By Colleen DeGuzman, Kaiser Health News

Nurses look over the X-rays of COVID-19 patients in the COVID-19 unit at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg.

The governor's grid gambit

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a prime time address that followed Winter Storm Uri.

Despite decades of mass shootings in Texas, legislators have failed to pass meaningful gun control laws

By Jessica Priest and Perla Trevizo, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

Latino-founded bank raises $4.5 million to build financial hub for Spanish-speaking immigrants

By Nina Rangel

Comun officials said Latinos are three times more likely to be unbanked.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us