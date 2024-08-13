WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio River Walk resort Club Wyndham La Cascada plans $4 million renovation

The full renovation of the condominium resort will include bathrooms, kitchens, carpet, fixtures and more.

By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm

The River Walk timeshare building will receive a full renovation.
Courtesy photo / Club Wyndham La Cascada
The River Walk timeshare building will receive a full renovation.
Club Wyndham La Cascada, a timeshare resort overlooking the San Antonio River Walk, will undertake a major renovation expected to run nearly $4.2 million, recently filed state reports show.

Though La Cascada officials were unavailable for comment, filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate that the extensive updates will include renovations of guest units and common-area spaces, as well as total bathroom reconfiguration.

San Antonio River Walk resort Club Wyndham La Cascada plans $4 million renovation
Courtesy photo / Club Wyndham La Cascada
As a timeshare resort, La Cascada's condominium units include a full kitchen designed for longer stays. Kitchen renovations will include replacement of cabinets and countertops.

The renovations will also include new carpet, paint, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Work on the renovation will start in October and wrap up at the end of January 2025.

La Cascada is a recognizable building for those who frequent the River Walk, and project details filed with the state don't mention plans to change the exterior. There's also no mention of updates to the structure's rooftop pools and spa, which offer a 360-degree view of downtown San Antonio.

July 24, 2024

