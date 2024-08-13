San Antonio River Walk resort Club Wyndham La Cascada plans $4 million renovation

Though La Cascada officials were unavailable for comment, filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate that the extensive updates will include renovations of guest units and common-area spaces, as well as total bathroom reconfiguration.
The renovations will also include new carpet, paint, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Work on the renovation will start in October and wrap up at the end of January 2025.
La Cascada is a recognizable building for those who frequent the River Walk, and project details filed with the state don't mention plans to change the exterior. There's also no mention of updates to the structure's rooftop pools and spa, which offer a 360-degree view of downtown San Antonio.
