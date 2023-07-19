Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio tied with last year's heat stroke numbers — and summer's not over yet

The past 10 days have been the hottest stretch in San Antonio history.

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:37 pm

So far, San Antonio has tied 2022 for the number of reported heat strokes, according to Metro Health.
Shutterstock / VladisChern
So far, San Antonio has tied 2022 for the number of reported heat strokes, according to Metro Health.
The current heat wave is so intense the Metropolitan Health District reports that Bexar County has already tied 2022 for the number of residents suffering heat strokes — and summer isn’t even over yet.

Worse, there doesn’t appear to be any relief from the scorching temps anytime soon.

For all of 2022, Metro Health reported 489 cases of heat exhaustion, 14 heat strokes and one heat-related fatality. Under the current heat dome, Bexar County has already tied last year for its number of heat strokes and is on track to surpass the total number of heat-related illnesses, as first reported by San Antonio environmental justice journal Deceleration.

The majority of those suffering heat-related illness are men between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the data. While children and the elderly are most at risk for heat-related illness, Deceleration speculates that the spike in men falling ill is a result of their working outdoors.

San Antonio isn't the only spot enduring the scorching sun right now. Scientists say 2023 is on track to be the hottest year in recorded history, and heat waves are threatening to disrupt future summer tourism in Europe.

In San Antonio, the average high temperature during the past ten days has been 103.7 degrees. That’s the hottest 10-day stretch ever recorded here, according to the Express-News. There doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight either, since temperatures are expected to hit triple digits for the next 10 days, the Weather Channel forecasts.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, San Antonio health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities and check on elderly neighbors. The health department also wants residents to be on the lookout for children or older people locked in cars with no air conditioning running.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

