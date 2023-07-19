San Antonio tied with last year's heat stroke numbers — and summer's not over yet

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / VladisChern
So far, San Antonio has tied 2022 for the number of reported heat strokes, according to Metro Health.
The current heat wave is so intense the Metropolitan Health District reports
that Bexar County has already tied 2022 for the number of residents suffering heat strokes — and summer isn’t even over yet.
Worse, there doesn’t appear to be any relief from the scorching temps anytime soon.
For all of 2022, Metro Health reported 489 cases of heat exhaustion, 14 heat strokes and one heat-related fatality. Under the current heat dome, Bexar County has already tied last year for its number of heat strokes and is on track to surpass the total number of heat-related illnesses, as first reported by San Antonio environmental justice journal Deceleration
.
The majority of those suffering heat-related illness are men between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the data. While children and the elderly are most at risk for heat-related illness, Deceleration speculates that the spike in men falling ill is a result of their working outdoors.
San Antonio isn't the only spot enduring the scorching sun right now. Scientists say 2023 is on track to be the hottest year in recorded history
, and heat waves are threatening to disrupt
future summer tourism in Europe.
In San Antonio, the average high temperature during the past ten days has been 103.7 degrees. That’s the hottest 10-day stretch ever recorded here, according to the Express-News.
There doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight either, since temperatures are expected to hit triple digits for the next 10 days, the Weather Channel forecasts
.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, San Antonio health officials encourage residents
to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities and check on elderly neighbors. The health department also wants residents to be on the lookout for children or older people locked in cars with no air conditioning running.
