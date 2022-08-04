San Antonio small businesses can now apply for COVID-relief grants of up to $35,000

click to enlarge
UnSplash / Dan Burton
San Antonio-based nonprofit small-business lender LiftFund will administer the local COVID-relief grants.
The City of San Antonio has begun accepting applications for a new round of small-business COVID-relief grants of up to $35,000.
San Antonio has allocated $17 million to the program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act, according to city officials. The application window closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug 22.
“These past two years have been a challenge for many of our small businesses, which have suffered revenue losses, supply shortages, rising costs and the loss of staff, making it difficult to keep up with monthly bills and expenses,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement.
San Antonio small-business lender LiftFund will administer the grants. Together, the nonprofit lender and the city have so far provided $42 million in relief to small businesses during the pandemic, according to local officials.
Centro San Antonio, Culturingua, Maestro Entrepreneur Center, Prosper West, San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside, Southside First Economic Development Council and the LiftFund Women's Business Center also are partnering with the city on the program.
The grants need not be repaid, and small businesses can apply online
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.