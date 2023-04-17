Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio special-ed teacher to fulfill lifelong dream by running Boston Marathon

Manny Olivo, who teaches at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, wants to finish the route in four hours.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 9:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio special education teacher Manny Olivo first qualified for the Boston Marathon when he was 18 but couldn't afford the plane ticket. - Courtesy Photo / Manny Olivo
Courtesy Photo / Manny Olivo
San Antonio special education teacher Manny Olivo first qualified for the Boston Marathon when he was 18 but couldn't afford the plane ticket.
A San Antonio special education teacher plans to fulfill his lifelong dream this Monday by completing the storied Boston Marathon.

Manny Olivo, who teaches at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, first qualified to run in the world's oldest marathon when he was 18. However, travel expenses and college classes prevented him from participating all those years ago.

"I just didn't have the funds or money being in school and everything," Olivo said.

Olivo was first inspired to run the Boston Marathon by his high school track coach, who had run the race at least 12 times.

"I got back into running about seven or eight years ago for health reasons," Olivo said. "I was overweight and just didn't like the way I was looking, and I wasn't really happy with myself."

Although Olivo didn't get back into marathon shape until later in life, the Boston Marathon won't be his first 26.2-mile run. In the years since picking back up the sport, Olivo has run in the New York City, Tokyo and Berlin marathons.

It wasn't until he was approached by Tata Consulting Services (TCS), though, that he had a chance to run what he calls the "most prestigious marathon" in the world. The consulting firm launched a program in 2018 that helps pay for teachers to run marathons around the globe.

"They reached out and said, 'Hey, we want to hear your story if you're interested in running the Boston Marathon,'" Olivo said. "I was almost in tears when they told me I was going to run it."

However, it ended up being Olivo's story that surely brought TCS staff to tears.

Olivo works in a program at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City that teaches young adults with special needs the life skills needed to transition into a more independent life. He wanted to teach special ed because he suffers from Poland syndrome, which left one of his hands deformed.

"For me growing up as a kid being bullied and being called names, I really can relate to the students that I have now," Olivo said. "They also have some type of disabilities, but you know, if you can get through life by pursuing what you want to do, you can do anything."

Olivo shipped up to Boston on last week and at press time began running the route from the sleepy New England village of Hopkinton to Beantown's Back Bay neighborhood, which he hopes to complete in about four hours.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

Terrified and angry, LGBTQ Texans and allies rally at Capitol to protest bills targeting queer community

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds joined the Queer March on the Capitol in Austin on Tuesday.

Also in News

Terrified and angry, LGBTQ Texans and allies rally at Capitol to protest bills targeting queer community

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds joined the Queer March on the Capitol in Austin on Tuesday.

Staffer alleged in complaint that state Rep. Bryan Slaton had sex with Capitol intern

By Renzo Downey, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, waits to speak from the back podium on the House floor on Aug. 9, 2021.

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill

By Eleanor Klibanoff and Raul Trey Lopez, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Supreme Court police officers walk alongside protective barriers in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1, 2021.

Abortion drug remains approved, with restrictions, appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us