San Antonio spent $700,000 transporting migrants to other cities over past 3 months

Sanford Nowlin
People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.
The City of San Antonio spent nearly $1 million transporting asylum seekers from the city's Northside Migrant Resource Center to other cities across the country, according to TV station Fox 29
.
According to figures released by the city, San Antonio spent $728,701 between July and September of this year on plane and bus tickets for 2,538 asylum seekers housed at the city's Migrant Resource Center located at 7000 San Pedro Ave, the station reports.
Still, that's chump change compared to the $12.7 million
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has spent busing migrants to Democrat-led cities such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
What's more, Mayor Ron Nirenberg told Fox 29 during an August interview that the city expects to be reimbursed by Federal Emergency Management Agency for those transportation expenditures.
City officials told Fox 29 that the responsibility of transporting migrants now lies with local Catholic Charities, which now oversees daily operations of the Migrant Resource Center and case management services for asylum seekers who end up there.
