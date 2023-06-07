San Antonio sports radio show Halftime cancelled as parent company continues reorganization

Halftime host Michael Jimenez broke the news Tuesday on Twitter, saying that management told him the show's elimination was a "financial move."
"I have no hard feelings for San Antonio Sports Star," Jimenez said in a video shared with his tweet. "I understand it's not personal, it was business. That's the economics of being on the radio."
Just got laid off from San Antonio Sports Star.— Mike Jimenez (@MikeESPNSA) June 6, 2023
Entire midday show eliminated for what I’m told is a financial move.
I had so much fun working there. Here’s my message to loyal listeners of my old show. pic.twitter.com/kFlTAg0bB5
Earlier this year, the Texas Association of Broadcasters recognized Halftime as the state's best large radio market sports talk show. The highlight of the program was Jimenez's heartfelt — often shoot-from-the-hip — takes not just on sports but pop culture and local news.
San Antonio Sports Star's parent company, Alpha Media, has been reorganizing since its 2021 Chapter 11 filing. The company owns and operates more than 200 radio stations across the country, including seven in San Antonio, both Sports Star and KTSA among them.
Following the announcement, comments from fans flooded Jimenez's Twitter account.
"Damn, they did you dirty, not even a last show for you and your listeners," user @Frank_Valdez_SA said. "Keep grinding."
"Loved listening to you during my lunch breaks. Always entertaining. Always energized. Always a positive spirit with some interesting takes," @AerinCarrenoTV commented. "You gained a fan in me. Keep your head up. You've got a huge fan base ready for your next move."
In a separate update posted Wednesday, Jimenez thanked fans for their support and said he plans to launch a YouTube channel and podcast next week. He added that he's looking forward to doing the type of show that "he wanted to do in the first place."
Woke up a little pissed off today. Let’s talk about future plans. pic.twitter.com/yxWlWltAJH— Mike Jimenez (@MikeESPNSA) June 7, 2023
