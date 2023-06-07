VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio sports radio show Halftime cancelled as parent company continues reorganization

Host Mike Jimenez told fans he's launching a podcast sometime next week.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 5:35 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Sports Star radio show Halftime, hosted by Michael Jimenez, won the award for the best large radio market sports talk show earlier this year. - Instagram / mjim1313
Instagram / mjim1313
San Antonio Sports Star radio show Halftime, hosted by Michael Jimenez, won the award for the best large radio market sports talk show earlier this year.
Award-winning sports talk show Halftime on 94.1FM San Antonio Sports Star got the ax as the station's parent company reorganizes under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Halftime host Michael Jimenez broke the news Tuesday on Twitter, saying that management told him the show's elimination was a "financial move."
"I have no hard feelings for San Antonio Sports Star," Jimenez said in a video shared with his tweet. "I understand it's not personal, it was business. That's the economics of being on the radio."

Earlier this year, the Texas Association of Broadcasters recognized Halftime as the state's best large radio market sports talk show. The highlight of the program was Jimenez's heartfelt — often shoot-from-the-hip — takes not just on sports but pop culture and local news.

San Antonio Sports Star's parent company, Alpha Media, has been reorganizing since its 2021 Chapter 11 filing. The company owns and operates more than 200 radio stations across the country, including seven in San Antonio, both Sports Star and KTSA among them.

Following the announcement, comments from fans flooded Jimenez's Twitter account.

"Damn, they did you dirty, not even a last show for you and your listeners," user @Frank_Valdez_SA said. "Keep grinding."

"Loved listening to you during my lunch breaks. Always entertaining. Always energized. Always a positive spirit with some interesting takes," @AerinCarrenoTV commented. "You gained a fan in me. Keep your head up. You've got a huge fan base ready for your next move."
In a separate update posted Wednesday, Jimenez thanked fans for their support and said he plans to launch a YouTube channel and podcast next week. He added that he's looking forward to doing the type of show that "he wanted to do in the first place."

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

