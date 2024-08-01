San Antonio Spurs hosting third-annual Back to School Bash at Frost Bank Center

From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, students, parents and educators who teach K-12 can grab school supplies, get caught up on vaccinations and check their eyesight at no cost. The event also will feature dental screenings, haircuts and booths offering info on school enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental health support.
“We believe in building leaders and legacies where we live, work, play and learn,” Kara Allen, Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s chief people, impact and belonging officer, said in a statement.
“Empowering teachers and families with essential resources is vital to student success in and beyond the classroom,” Allen continued. “We are honored to connect with our community and share resources for students, caregivers and teachers who will be equipped to start the new school year confident and prepared to grow together.”
Those wanting to attend the event, which is also sponsored by Frost Bank, must register in advance. Those interested in getting a free haircut should register separately for a time slot.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany attending students, and educators must show a valid teacher ID upon entering.
“All of us at Frost are proud to be part of this event, and we look forward to doing our part to help make sure our community is prepared for the start of the school year,” Frost Bank Regional President Clay Jones said in a statement. “We’re always happy to extend a helping hand to the Spurs with efforts like this.”
