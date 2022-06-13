San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker to appear at Superhero Car Show and Comic-Con this summer

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
Tony Parker's private collection of pop-culture statues will be on view at the San Antonio Museum of Art from June 10-Sept. 4.
San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs at the SuperHero Car Show and Comic-Con
in San Antonio in August, according to MySA
.
The event, which is put on by the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest, will be held Aug. 4-7 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Parker will be at the convention on its final day to sign autographs for fans.
The 2007 NBA Finals MVP won't be the only star to make an appearance at the event — other special guests include Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi
) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision
), MySA reports.
The four-time NBA Champion recently debuted his private collection of pop-culture memorabilia at the San Antonio Museum of Art
. The exhibit featuring Parker's personal collection of over 40 life-size sculptures of characters from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter
and Star Wars
will be on view through Sept. 4.
Tickets for the SuperHero Car Show and Comic-Con are on sale now
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.