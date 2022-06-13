San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker to appear at Superhero Car Show and Comic-Con this summer

The four-time NBA champion recently debuted an exhibit at SAMA displaying his personal collection of pop-culture memorabilia.

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge Tony Parker's private collection of pop-culture statues will be on view at the San Antonio Museum of Art from June 10-Sept. 4. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
Tony Parker's private collection of pop-culture statues will be on view at the San Antonio Museum of Art from June 10-Sept. 4.
San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs at the SuperHero Car Show and Comic-Con in San Antonio in August, according to MySA.

The event, which is put on by the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest, will be held Aug. 4-7 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Parker will be at the convention on its final day to sign autographs for fans.

The 2007 NBA Finals MVP won't be the only star to make an appearance at the event — other special guests include Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision), MySA reports.

The four-time NBA Champion recently debuted his private collection of pop-culture memorabilia at the San Antonio Museum of Art. The exhibit featuring Parker's personal collection of over 40 life-size sculptures of characters from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter and Star Wars will be on view through Sept. 4.

Tickets for the SuperHero Car Show and Comic-Con are on sale now.

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

