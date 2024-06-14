SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama spotted shooting new H-E-B commercial

An H-E-B spokesperson confirmed Wemby was shooting a new ad but declined to say when it might show up on TV.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 4:03 pm

click to enlarge Victor Wembanayama shows off his wingspan in an earlier H-E-B ad. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Victor Wembanayama shows off his wingspan in an earlier H-E-B ad.
Looks like Spurs fans may soon get another H-E-B commercial featuring star player Victor Wembanyama.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year was spotted Thursday doing a video shoot at one of the San Antonio-based grocery chain's Boerne stores. At first, Spurs fans on social media, including X user @30problemz, speculated the 7-foot-3 Frenchman was just out getting groceries like anyone else.

"I JUST SAW WEMBY GROCERY SHOPPING," @30problemz tweeted, clearly gripped with enough excitement to use all capital letters.
However, Spurs super fan Mark Burnett confirmed in a later tweet that Wemby was in the store shooting a new commercial.

"VW has plenty of people on staff that will do his shopping for him," Burnett said. "This was all for a commercial and I can’t wait to see it!"
An H-E-B spokesperson backed up Burnett's claims, telling the Current that Wembanyama was there shooting for a new television spot. However, the spokesperson declined to say when the ad is expected to air.

H-E-B has used Spurs players in its ad campaigns for roughly 20 years, and some of the most popular featured the Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili from the team's "Big Three" era. The company relaunched the commercials last December, so far featuring Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

