San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama spotted shooting new H-E-B commercial

The 2024 Rookie of the Year was spotted Thursday doing a video shoot at one of the San Antonio-based grocery chain's Boerne stores. At first, Spurs fans on social media, including X user @30problemz, speculated the 7-foot-3 Frenchman was just out getting groceries like anyone else.
"I JUST SAW WEMBY GROCERY SHOPPING," @30problemz tweeted, clearly gripped with enough excitement to use all capital letters.
However, Spurs super fan Mark Burnett confirmed in a later tweet that Wemby was in the store shooting a new commercial.
I JUST SAW WEMBY GROCERY SHOPPING 😭 pic.twitter.com/HJnmisvnvM— 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) June 14, 2024
"VW has plenty of people on staff that will do his shopping for him," Burnett said. "This was all for a commercial and I can’t wait to see it!"
An H-E-B spokesperson backed up Burnett's claims, telling the Current that Wembanyama was there shooting for a new television spot. However, the spokesperson declined to say when the ad is expected to air.
Calm down @spurs fans. @wemby was filming an upcoming commercial at @HEB in Boerne yesterday. VW has plenty of people on staff that will do his shopping for him. This was all for a commercial and I can’t wait to see it! #gospursgo #porvida #newcommercial #wemby pic.twitter.com/g5Uum5DYwT— Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) June 14, 2024
H-E-B has used Spurs players in its ad campaigns for roughly 20 years, and some of the most popular featured the Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili from the team's "Big Three" era. The company relaunched the commercials last December, so far featuring Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.
