San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama delivers gifts to West Side kids

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.
Children on San Antonio's West Side got a surprise Thursday when a 7-foot-3 Santa Claus visited to drop off holiday gifts.
As part of the San Antonio Spurs' annual partnership with the Elf Louise Christmas Project, towering No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa, and teammate Julian Champagnie, wearing an elf outfit, delivered gifts to local families in need.
Founded in 1969, Elf Louise works to spread holiday cheer to Alamo City children who might not otherwise be able to receive gifts. The organization collects more than 60,000 gifts for distribution annually.
According to Elf Louise officials, 98 cents of every donated dollar goes toward purchasing and wrapping gifts. Those interested in helping the organization with donations or volunteer work can do so via its website.
