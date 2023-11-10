San Antonio Spurs x Fred's Fish Fry: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The busy news week also included hints that the Spurs may be considering Hemisfair for a new arena.

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 9:57 am

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
Sanford Nowlin
Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
How ingrained is the homegrown fast-food chain Fred's Fish Fry in San Antonio's consciousness?

Apparently, so much so that an article on a bootleg version of a Spurs jersey with Fred's tagged as a team sponsor was the Current's most-read story of the week. That's either some serious brand loyalty or a lot of people still unable to figure out the enigma behind the ubiquitous fried-fish shops.

And before anyone blames all the interest in the Fred's jersey on a slow news week, rest assured, it wasn't. News broke that the Spurs are considering Hemisfair for a new arena, residents of a suburban neighborhood voiced concern about what might have been an Islamophobic attack on a local physician and controversy swirled around an immigration bill filed by Senate Republicans.

10. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro warns about 'punitive' GOP immigration bill

9. San Antonio Spurs to host fan fest, watch party this Sunday to inaugurate Frost Plaza

8. Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR brings the Big Top to San Antonio for the first time

7. Report: San Antonio Spurs looking at Hemisfair for new arena

6. San Antonio's new Campfire Lights drive-thru holiday light show opens

5. Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

4. San Antonio among worst cities for singles, study finds

3. Reporter with San Antonio's KSAT arrested on drunk driving charge

2. Video of alleged Islamophobic attack in San Antonio suburb goes viral

1. Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear





