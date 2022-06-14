San Antonio Starbucks becomes first in city, third in Texas to join union

click to enlarge
Twitter / @GregCasar
Democratic U.S. House candidate Greg Casar poses with workers from San Antonio's first unionized Starbucks.
The first Alamo City Starbucks store to seek labor representation is now a union workplace, Greg Casar — the Democratic candidate for Texas 35th Congressional District — tweeted Tuesday
.
Employees at the coffee giant's Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road store voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, becoming the chain's third union shop in Texas. The vote was 10-6, according to a tweet
from labor news site More Perfect Union.
“In just the last few days, Texas has gone from having zero unionized Starbucks stores to three. Every single Starbucks store that unionizes is a win for workers and our labor movement across the state,” tweeted Casar, a former labor organizer running to represent the blue-leaning district that spans downtown San Antonio and central Austin. “When workers organize, our community is better off for it. Congratulations to the workers at 410 and Vance Jackson for leading an inspiring movement — our community has your back!”
In February, the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson store became the first
in the Lone Star State to seek union representation. Its pro-union vote this week follows an announcement Sunday
that workers at the Starbucks at Quincy Street and McCullough Avenue are also seeking representation.
The unionization effort by workers at the Seattle-based coffee chain has now swept more than 300 stores.
Organizers have complained that management is retaliating against workers trying unionize, and federal labor officials last month filed a complaint accusing management of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York. Starbucks has denied those claims.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.