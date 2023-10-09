BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Startup Week will offer free panels, help for entrepreneurs

The annual conference will get underway Oct. 16-22 at Geekdom downtown.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 12:29 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Startup Week is in its eighth year. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Startup Week
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Startup Week
San Antonio Startup Week is in its eighth year.
The eighth annual San Antonio Startup Week, Oct. 16-22, will offer free keynotes, panels and workshops to inspire and educate local entrepreneurs and people interested in launching their first business.

Hosted by tech incubator Geekdom in partnership with the 80|20 Foundation and Trinity University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the conference will kick off Monday, Oct. 16 with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and a keynote address from AOL Co-Founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case.

Startup founders — and those interested in entrepreneurship — will have access to panels and workshops via eight programming tracks throughout the week, according to organizers. Those tracks focus on a range of topics, including civic engagement, health and marketing.

The organizers have put together 10 sessions daily, most hosted at Geekdom, 110 E. Houston Street. The gatherings also will include music in Legacy Park each afternoon.

Participation is free, but registration is required, according top Startup Week officials.

“Our track captains and team have secured a diverse, knowledgeable lineup of panelists and workshop leaders,” SA Startup Week Creative Director Ja’el Thompson said in statement. “Thanks to our sponsors and partners, we can offer this seven-day conference completely free of charge, so it’s the perfect opportunity to explore what it means to be a successful entrepreneur whatever your business idea is.”

For the first time, Startup Week has coordinated the scheduling of five pitch competitions and events to highlight the accomplishments of local startups, organizers also said. Those include the SASW Startup Showcase and a TechFuel Startup $100K Pitch Competition.

The full Startup Week schedule and registration are available online.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

