San Antonio state Sen. Roland Gutierrez calls Trump, Cruz 'sons of bitches' in speech

Gutierrez, who unsuccessfully chased the Democratic nomination to run against Ted Cruz, accused the GOP senator of breaking Texas.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 1:13 pm

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez lost the Democratic primary to U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.
Jade Esteban Estrada
In the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez became known for delivering scorching oratories — and Tuesday's concession speech in his unsuccessful race for the Democratic nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was no exception.

In a snippet of the speech shared online by TV station KSAT, the San Antonio Democrat lashed out at both Cruz and former President Donald Trump, calling them "sons of bitches." Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, has frequently criticized Cruz for standing in the way of common-sense gun reforms and for grandstanding on culture-war issues rather than helping constituents.

"There's a real son of a bitch out there, and his name is Donald Trump. And there's another son of a bitch named Ted Cruz," Gutierrez said in the clip, visibly angry. "When I tweeted the other day about our state being broken, [Cruz] said, 'Well, that's some kind of campaign: that our state is broken.' Yeah, you broke it, you son of a bitch, but we're not defeated."
Gutierrez also put Trump on blast for the former president's claim during a Monday interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network that migrants speak languages from "the planet Mars."

"We don’t even have teachers of some of these languages," Trump said. "Who would think that? We have languages that are, like, from, from the planet Mars? Nobody, nobody knows how to, you know, speak it."

"He says the speak some language from outer space," Gutierrez, an immigration attorney, fired back in his speech. "It's Spanish, asshole. It's just Spanish."

March 6, 2024

