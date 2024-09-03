TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio tax attorney John Atwood joins mayoral race

John Atwood told the Current his campaign will focus on fiscal responsibility in light of city's looming budget deficit.

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge John Atwood is a tax attorney, small-business owner and business professor at Herzing University. - Courtesy Photo / John Atwood
Courtesy Photo / John Atwood
John Atwood is a tax attorney, small-business owner and business professor at Herzing University.
San Antonio tax attorney John Atwood filed the necessary campaign-finance paperwork over Labor Day weekend to join the crowded race to select San Antonio's next mayor.

A tax attorney, small business owner and business professor at Herzing University online, Atwood told the Current his campaign will focus on correcting the city's looming budget deficit, fighting crime and fiscal responsibility.

"Our city is on pace for a multi-million dollar deficit, crime is on the rise and our taxpayers cannot afford higher taxes," Atwood said. "We must balance our budget to resolve these issues that are important to the city."

Indeed, San Antonio is facing a $36.6 million budget deficit over the next three years due to lower-than-expected tax revenue, according to KSAT. Although discussing spending cuts, council is expected to push forward with the city's proposed $4 billion budget this month — the largest in history.

What's more, council is weighing a proposal building a new $160 million downtown baseball stadium, and plans for a $1 billion Spurs arena at Hemisfair is also reportedly the works.

Atwood said reckless spending by the city is among his biggest concerns.

"I've reviewed financial statements time and time again of large businesses, small businesses, corporations, and typically the deficit is due to money not being handled properly," Atwood said. "So, I think we need the experience in the mayor's office to deal with this issue, because if we have a deficit, we're going to have a hard time fixing the issues that our city is facing."

Atwood also said fixing the city's dysfunctional Animal Care Services department will be among his priorities.

For those who have lost count, other candidates also vying to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg include District 9 Councilman John Courage, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and real-estate developer Robert Melvin.

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda also is reportedly mulling a run.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

