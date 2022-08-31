San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.
A San Antonio teacher is out of a job after being captured on video calling a student "annoying," according to a KENS 5 report.

The incident happened at Edgewood ISD's E.T. Wrenn Middle School and was directed at a male 6th grader, according to the TV station. However, it's unclear precisely when it took place.

"The very fact that you exist annoys me!" the terminated teacher appears to say in a clip circulating on social media. "You are an annoying human being."

"Edgewood ISD was made aware of a video that displayed a teacher speaking to a student in an unprofessional manner," the district said in a statement supplied to news site MySA. "Immediate action was taken. The staff member is no longer an employee with the district. This type of behavior does not align with the district's core values and will not be tolerated."

The student and his family recently lost their home in a fire and are facing other hardships, according to the KENS 5 report.

The firing of the West Side educator comes Texas continues to grapple with a teacher shortage. Several rural districts have even switched to 4-day school weeks amid the crisis.

An Edgewood representative told KENS 5 that she hopes the incident at E.T. Wrenn Middle School is a learning experience for both parties. She encouraged students facing abuse in the classroom to call the district's Safeline at (210) 898-2027.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
