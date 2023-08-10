San Antonio teachers participate in H-E-B back-to-school shopping spree

On Thursday morning, teachers from 13 San Antonio school districts went on a cart-filling frenzy in H-E-B's back-to-school shopping spree.



Each educator selected by their district for the promotion had 90 seconds to fill shopping cart with supplies — all on the Alamo City-based company's dime. The goods were then distributed to their individual districts.



As he awaited his chance at H-E-B's 4100 New Braunfels Ave. location, Southside ISD Teacher of the Year Jason Garcia said he was going in with a game plan. G el pens and nice lunchboxes were at the top of his list as he prepared for the scramble.

"This is an opportunity to get the fancy things," said Garcia, who teaches 8th grade science at Losoya Middle School, as he waited for store employees to count down his time to go.



During Garcia's frantic 90 seconds, he hurled anything from tissues, binders, laptop cushions and even a few headphones into his train of shopping carts as employees and district workers loudly cheered him on. As promised, gel pens and lunch boxes also made their way into the haul.

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Garcia grabs a display-case worth of pencils during his shopping spree.

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Garcia's total shopping spree tallied over $5,000.

After the 90 seconds was up, Garcia held his arms in the air, savoring the victory. As perspiration dripped down his face, Garcia said he hopes his students have a good time laughing at an old man, sweaty and tired.In the checkout line line, waiting for the items to be rung up, Garcia discussed why he chose a job in education, even if it's not full of financial rewards."What I always wanted to do was make a difference in my community, " he said. "That's what I kinda wanna do, and I feel like I am doing that. And that makes me feel good."Garcia, who's been teaching for more than a decade, said the profession doesn't offer quick gratification. Sometimes, he admitted, he wondered whether he was actually making the difference that originally drew him to teach."But when you find out and now you actually get that reward that's a great feeling. It's not about the money. "When the checker finally tallied the fruits of Garcia's spree, the amount added up to $5,576.46. All the supplies in his baskets will be donated to Southside ISD and dispersed as the district sees fit.