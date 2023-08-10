LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio teachers participate in H-E-B back-to-school shopping spree

Southside ISD Teacher of the Year Jason Garcia scrambled to fill grocery carts during the 90-second spree.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 3:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Southside ISD teacher Jason Garcia stands in line with his pickings from a shopping spree at a local H-E-B store. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Southside ISD teacher Jason Garcia stands in line with his pickings from a shopping spree at a local H-E-B store.
On Thursday morning, teachers from 13 San Antonio school districts went on a cart-filling frenzy in H-E-B's back-to-school shopping spree.

Each educator selected by their district for the promotion had 90 seconds to fill shopping cart with supplies — all on the Alamo City-based company's dime. The goods were then distributed to their individual districts.

As he awaited his chance at H-E-B's 4100 New Braunfels Ave. location, Southside ISD Teacher of the Year Jason Garcia said he was going in with a game plan. Gel pens and nice lunchboxes were at the top of his list as he prepared for the scramble. 

"This is an opportunity to get the fancy things," said Garcia, who teaches 8th grade science at Losoya Middle School, as he waited for store employees to count down his time to go.

During Garcia's frantic 90 seconds, he hurled anything  from tissues, binders, laptop cushions and even a few headphones into his train of shopping carts as employees and district workers loudly cheered him on. As promised, gel pens and lunch boxes also made their way into the haul. 
click to enlarge Garcia grabs a display-case worth of pencils during his shopping spree. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Garcia grabs a display-case worth of pencils during his shopping spree.
After the 90 seconds was up, Garcia held his arms in the air, savoring the victory. As perspiration dripped down his face, Garcia said he hopes his students have a good time laughing at an old man, sweaty and tired.

In the checkout line line, waiting for the items to be rung up, Garcia discussed why he chose a job in education, even if it's not full of financial rewards.

"What I always wanted to do was make a difference in my community, " he said. "That's what I kinda wanna do, and I feel like I am doing that. And that makes me feel good."

Garcia, who's been teaching for more than a decade, said the profession doesn't offer quick gratification. Sometimes, he admitted, he wondered whether he was actually making the difference that originally drew him to teach.

"But when you find out and now you actually get that reward that's a great feeling. It's not about the money. "

When the checker finally tallied the fruits of Garcia's spree, the amount added up to $5,576.46. All the supplies in his baskets will be donated to Southside ISD and dispersed as the district sees fit.
click to enlarge Garcia's total shopping spree tallied over $5,000. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Garcia's total shopping spree tallied over $5,000.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Frost Bank faces possible credit downgrade over recession fears

By Michael Karlis

Frost Bank tower in downtown San Antonio at dusk.

British paper mocked for calling Texas A&M a 'military college' in the 'hinterlands'

By Michael Karlis

Although Texas A&M is known for its Corps of Cadets ROTC program, social media users took issue with describing the state university as a "military college."

Texas among worst states to have a baby, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The Texas legislature this month passed on the opportunity to allocate $2.3 billion for early child care centers, a metric that Texas ranked second to last in, according to WalletHub's study.

Texas Democrats demand U.S. Border Patrol stop cooperating with state DPS

By Michael Karlis

Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks to reporters at the International Center for Trade in Eagle Pass following a tour of the razor buoys deployed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Also in News

In video, San Antonio congressman shows blades on Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Michael Karlis

Texas National Guard troops stationed along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star keep watch for migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

By Sanford Nowlin

Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

British paper mocked for calling Texas A&M a 'military college' in the 'hinterlands'

By Michael Karlis

Although Texas A&M is known for its Corps of Cadets ROTC program, social media users took issue with describing the state university as a "military college."

Democrats Colin Allred, Roland Gutierrez draw distinctions on key issues as they target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek and Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

From left: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, are running to be the Democratic nominee to face U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 election.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us