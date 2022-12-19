San Antonio teen in critical condition after accidental shooting, police say

Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
The 16-year-old pointed the gun at his friend and said "I'm gonna kill you," before pulling the trigger.
A San Antonio teen is recovering at in the hospital after being shot by a 16-year-who was playing with what he said he thought was an unloaded firearm, according to news reports.
Although police are calling the shooting an “accident,” the 16-year-old was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to News4SA
. The 17-year-old remains at University Hospital in critical condition.
Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road early Monday morning after receiving a call about an accidental shooting, according to MySA
.
Police said the 16-year-old pointed the gun at his 17-year old friend and said, “I’m gonna kill you," the news site reports. Although the arrested teen said he checked whether the weapon was loaded, it discharged, hitting the older teen in the chest, the site reports.
The 16-year-old called 911 to seek help after the shooting, MySA also reports.
