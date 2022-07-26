San Antonio tenants demanding meeting with Mayor Nirenberg forcefully removed from City Hall

Some tenants of Seven Oaks Apartments said they haven't had air conditioning in five months.

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, is escorted out of City Hall by SAPD after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, is escorted out of City Hall by SAPD after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments.
Police forcefully removed a group of protesting tenants from San Antonio City Hall Tuesday after they demanded to meet with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and discuss what they called dangerous living conditions in the Seven Oaks Apartments.

The tenants, along with the Texas Organizing Project (TOP), an advocacy group for working-class Texans of color, have made three formal requests to meet with Nirenberg about problems at the Northwest San Antonio complex, they said. Without success so far, they showed up downtown to force a meeting.

Tuesday's incident was the latest escalation in a push by Seven Oaks tenants and TOP to have the city intervene to correct what they say are inhumane living conditions and unfair evictions at the complex.

Roughly 30 protesters gathered in the lobby of City Hall around midmorning, demanding a conference with the mayor. As they waited, some broke into chants. Eventually, eight San Antonio Police Department officers surrounded the group, who were denied access to use the restrooms by John Peterek, the assistant to the city manager.

Eventually, Peterek instructed a police officer to close the doors to City Hall. He told protesters to leave several times, and police moved in and herded people toward the door.

click to enlarge Assistant to the City Manager John Peterek tells protesters to vacate City Hall. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Assistant to the City Manager John Peterek tells protesters to vacate City Hall.

"He's touching a disabled woman," Seven Oaks tenant Claudia Nega said as police tried to herd the protesters out of the building.

Officers briefly put one of TOP Housing Justice Organizer Ashton Condel's hands behind his back before forcing the housing advocate out of the building and locking the doors behind the exiting protesters.

"Instead of [Nirenberg] actually standing with us, he's allowing the police to physically push us out of our own house," Condel told the group after he was ejected.

Organizers remained in the plaza in front of City Hall for two hours. During that time, Peterek repeatedly denied a woman who said she suffers from Lupus and a 4-year-old girl access to the public restrooms.

While Nirenberg never meet with the protesters Tuesday, Condel eventually told the group that he'd received word the mayor would send a staffer to the apartment complex next Tuesday.

In a statement emailed to the Current, Nirenberg said the city has already offered "an array of services" to Seven Oaks residents and that the mayor's staff will meet with them in the "near future."

"Helping Seven Oaks residents cope with their difficult circumstances has been a priority since the city was notified, and staff has been aggressively working to address the situation," Nirenberg said.

The city has so far spent $22,000 funding temporary lodging for 19 households, assigned a liaison to to meet with tenants and provided two events at which residents can apply on-site for relocation assistance, according to the mayor's statement. 

What's more, city officials also are pursuing actions against Achieve Investment Group, the Austin-based property investment company that owns the complex, according to Nirenberg. So far, the city has issued 24 citations for a total of $7,200 to the property owner for violations it didn't repair, according to the mayor's statement.

Achieve Investment Group didn't respond to the Current's request for comment.

According to residents gathered at City Hall, problems with routine maintenance at Seven Oaks began shortly after Achieve purchased the property in December 2021.

Management has also allegedly sent out bogus eviction notices and refused to make routine repairs and maintenance to apartments in the complex that is 90% low-income housing, said Rose Cruz, one of the tenants who showed up for the protest.

"There's no running water, no air conditioning, rodents, roaches, windows that can't be opened, toilets that can't be flushed," she said. "They want to throw out all of the low-income people. They don't want anybody living there that's on a government subsidy."

Neither Cruz nor Ernestina Martinez, another tenant at the City Hall protest, has had air conditioning for five months, they said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to more accurately reflect John Peterek's comments to protesters.

click to enlarge Claudia Nega (pictured above with red hair) gives a piece of her mind to the officers who removed her from City Hall during a tenant protest of conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartment Complex. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Claudia Nega (pictured above with red hair) gives a piece of her mind to the officers who removed her from City Hall during a tenant protest of conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartment Complex.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

Trending

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ridiculed after claiming his gender pronoun is 'kiss my ass'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at last year's Student Action Summit.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla plant gets its own exclusive lane at border crossing in Laredo

By Michael Karlis

The Tesla exclusive border crossing connects Laredo to the Mexican town of Colombia, Mexico.

Two Bexar County Sheriff's Office personnel have been arrested on domestic violence charges

By Sanford Nowlin

At least one of the two men arrested is out on bond.

Uvalde school board asks Gov. Abbott to convene Texas legislature to pass new assault rifle rule

By Sanford Nowlin

A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.

Also in News

'We failed': Gay Republicans who fought for acceptance in Texas GOP see little progress

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Dale Carpenter, outside his home in Dallas on July 8, was the state president of the Log Cabin Republicans in the 1990s but has since distanced himself from party politics. The group is the largest organization representing gay conservatives and advocating for inclusivity in the GOP.

Lawyers preparing for abortion prosecutions warn about health care, data privacy

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

An examination room in Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services in San Antonio on June 14.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ridiculed after claiming his gender pronoun is 'kiss my ass'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at last year's Student Action Summit.

Offshore wind farm proposed for Gulf of Mexico near Galveston could power 2.3 million homes

By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune

Offshore wind turbines provide power.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us