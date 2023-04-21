Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio to hire an additional 50 police officers if approved for federal grant

SAPD hopes to hire as many as 100 new officers during the next fiscal year, and a federal grant would get it half way there.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 12:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Police Chief Bill McManus attributed rising crime in San Antonio to the department being understaffed during public safety town hall meeting in March. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Police Chief Bill McManus attributed rising crime in San Antonio to the department being understaffed during public safety town hall meeting in March.
San Antonio City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the city's police department to hire 50 additional officers once it lands additional federal funding.

Some $6.25 million in pending money from a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant would help cover salary and benefits for those additional patrol officers for the next three years, SAPD officials said.

However, SAPD hopes to hire as many as 100 police new patrol officers next fiscal year, meaning the city will have to come up with the rest of the money to hire the additional officers, an expense that could come out to $22.8 million.

It's also unclear how much the city will be on the hook for if SAPD fails to qualify for the COPS grant. Even so, under council's vote, the department's hiring of the 50 new officers is conditional upon it landing the grant money.

Thursday’s council vote is a victory for Police Chief Bill McManus, who previously said during a public safety town hall in March that the city’s rising crime rate, in part, was due to the police department being understaffed.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after South Texas launch

By Brandon Rodriguez

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Texas Cavaliers offer sneak peek at floats before the Fiesta San Antonio River Parade

By Nina Rangel

This highly decorated barge is one of 58 that will appear in Monday's parade.

Also in News

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.

Despite the governor's voucher pitch, the answer to better Texas schools is more public funding

By Michael Karlis

A similar school voucher plan recently passed in Arizona is projected to cost taxpayers in the Grand Canyon State an additional $1 billion annually.

San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, newspaper reports

By Michael Karlis

If State Sen. Roland Gutierrez were to run, and win, he'd be the first Democrat to win a state wide election in Texas since 1994.

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us