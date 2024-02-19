San Antonio to hold MLK Jr. Day event this weekend

click to enlarge Sarah Brooke Lyons San Antonio's annual MLK Jr. Day March is among the largest in the nation.

Even though San Antonio last month scrapped its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March due to icy conditions, the city is moving is staging a replacement event to honor the late civil rights leader.The “City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March” gathering will take place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Pittman Sullivan Park.The free celebration honoring MLK along with San Antonio civil rights advocate Rev. R.A. Callies will feature youth activities, food vendors, worship and music. Local organizations and health agencies also will be on hand to discuss their available resources.City officials and the organizers of San Antonio's annual MLK March canceled the Jan. 15 event this year due to safety risks posed by freezing rain and icy conditions. The march is one of the nation's largest.“While it was disappointing to cancel the traditional MLK March due to dangerous weather conditions, the spirit of unity and remeberence was vibrantly alive in the various gatherings,” the city said in a press release.