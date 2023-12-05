LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio tops list of 'grinchiest' U.S. cities

Only 30% of resident said they feel 'festive' during the holidays, while nearly a quarter said they won't be buying gifts.

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This is the second time a study has branded San Antonio as being "Grinchy," but what does that really mean? - Reddit / Thisguy210
Reddit / Thisguy210
This is the second time a study has branded San Antonio as being "Grinchy," but what does that really mean?
Despite its abundance of Christmas lights, parades and holiday markets, San Antonio ranks as one of the "Grinchiest" U.S. cities, if one recent study is to be believed.

Online gambling education website Casino.org surveyed 3,000 people across the U.S., asking them how they felt about participating in holiday-related activities, including caroling, tree decorating and stringing up lights.

Many Alamo City residents said "Humbug!" to all of the above, according to the study. Indeed, just 30% said they feel "festive" during the holidays, and nearly a quarter said they don't buy gifts for others.

That landed San Antonio the distinction of being the report's "Grinchiest" city, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Salt Lake City, Utah, respectively.

"Texas might be full of Christmas cowboys, but not when it comes to San Antonio," the study's authors said.

Of course, the question remains how much of San Antonio's reported lack of cheer comes down to residents' lack of resources. The Alamo City ranks as the third-poorest among the nation's 10 most populous cities, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

When you can't afford gifts, it's hard to be excited about the giving season. It's also hard to feel "festive" when you're barely able to make ends meet.

Case in point: a similar study from online finance blog Finance Buzz ranked San Antonio as the No. 3 "Grinchiest" city. However, that analysis relied heavily on stats related to gift giving and charitable donations — activities beyond the financial means of many San Antonians.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio tiny home community goes viral on social media – again

By Michael Karlis

Realtor Billy Rojo stands in front of a tiny home for sale in Northwest San Antonio.

Report: San Antonio home prices could drop more than 9% next year

By Michael Karlis

Report: San Antonio home prices could drop more than 9% next year

Texas Republican Party votes against ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said antisemitism isn't a problem in right-wing politics.

Texas Democrats ask Justice Department to take action on Abbott's Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas as part of Operation Lone Star.

Also in News

After school voucher bill falls apart, supporters and opponents get ready for future fights

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Both school voucher supporters and opponents say the defeat of the program at the Texas Legislature last month means they'll have to continue fighting for their priorities in next year's primary election and the 2025 legislative session.

Judge considers holding state in contempt a third time over foster care conditions

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Heart Galleries, portraits of adoptable children, on display at the Child Protective Services office at Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in Austin on Nov. 14, 2019.

Texas Democrats ask Justice Department to take action on Abbott's Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas as part of Operation Lone Star.

Texas Republican Party votes against ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said antisemitism isn't a problem in right-wing politics.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us