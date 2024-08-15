WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Castro seeks recommendations of Latinx songs for Library of Congress

Last year, Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" — a submission by the congressman — made history as the first Reggaeton song to be preserved in the Library of Congress.

By on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 at 8:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event in San Antonio. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event in San Antonio.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, is again seeking suggestions of songs and albums by Latinx artists that are worthy of being inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Since 2000, the Library of Congress has been on a mission to preserve recordings with cultural, historical or aesthetic significance to U.S. life. But even though Latinx people account for a quarter of the nation's population, fewer than 5% of recordings currently in the library's National Recording Registry are by Latinx artists.

“From the earliest days of recorded sound, Latino musicians have made incredible contributions to the soundtrack of American life,” Castro said in a statement. “My annual National Recording Registry nominations list is more than a playlist — it’s a love letter to the musical culture that has brought joy to millions of people over the generations.”

Those interested in submitting suggestions can do so via an online link. For songs and albums to qualify, submissions must be at least 10 years old, and they must be submitted before midnight Aug. 22 to be considered.

Four of Castro’s submissions have been inducted into the National Recording Registry since 2022, including Juan Gabriel’s “Amore Eterno,” Hector Lavoe’s “El Cantante,” Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… what a Feeling.”

Last year, Daddy Yankee’s 2004 hit “Gasolina” — another Castro submission — made history as the first Reggaeton song to be preserved in the Library of Congress.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs.

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

By Michael Karlis

A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign says it will return tens of thousands in illegal donations

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign says it will return tens of thousands in illegal donations

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.

Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths

By Emily Foxhall, Alejandra Martinez and Yuriko Schumacher, The Texas Tribune, and Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News

Robert Shipp, 75, of Bastrop, sweats while receiving treatment inside an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance on a 102 degree day outside Austin Wrench A Part in Del Valle on July 7, 2023. According to the EMS crew, he passed out while searching for car parts under the hot sun.

Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s school accountability ratings

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year's ratings of the state's school districts and campuses.

Despite Abbott's threats, rural Texas Republicans still skeptical of school vouchers

By Michael Karlis

Texas state Rep. Ken King (second from right) expresses concerns that school vouchers won't benefit rural students during Monday's House Committee on Public Education hearing.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us