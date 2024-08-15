San Antonio U.S. Rep. Castro seeks recommendations of Latinx songs for Library of Congress

Since 2000, the Library of Congress has been on a mission to preserve recordings with cultural, historical or aesthetic significance to U.S. life. But even though Latinx people account for a quarter of the nation's population, fewer than 5% of recordings currently in the library's National Recording Registry are by Latinx artists.
“From the earliest days of recorded sound, Latino musicians have made incredible contributions to the soundtrack of American life,” Castro said in a statement. “My annual National Recording Registry nominations list is more than a playlist — it’s a love letter to the musical culture that has brought joy to millions of people over the generations.”
Those interested in submitting suggestions can do so via an online link. For songs and albums to qualify, submissions must be at least 10 years old, and they must be submitted before midnight Aug. 22 to be considered.
Four of Castro’s submissions have been inducted into the National Recording Registry since 2022, including Juan Gabriel’s “Amore Eterno,” Hector Lavoe’s “El Cantante,” Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… what a Feeling.”
Last year, Daddy Yankee’s 2004 hit “Gasolina” — another Castro submission — made history as the first Reggaeton song to be preserved in the Library of Congress.
