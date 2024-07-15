SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy blames 'woke DEI quotas' for Trump assassination attempt

Roy's comments stood in stark contrast those of other elected officials, who condemned political violence and, in some cases, praised the Secret Service.

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 2:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy holds a press conference Iowa. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy holds a press conference Iowa.
While many politicos cooled their rhetoric after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy continued to spit fire.

Roy, a verbal bomb-thrower representing San Antonio's northern suburbs, fired off a tweet on Sunday blaming "woke DEI quotas" for a "failure to protect" the former president at his Pennsylvania rally. DEI, of course, is short for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," which has emerged as a GOP bogeyman during recent election cycles.

Following Saturday's shooting, right-wing social media was awash with memes and comments zeroing in on women Secret Service agents present at the rally. Some even argued the presumptive GOP presidential nominee would have been better protected if women weren't allowed to join the Secret Service.

Predictably, Roy fell right in.

"While we continue to analyze the failure to protect President Trump, one thing is certain: We have not scratched the surface of the depth of damage done by radical progressive Democrats to the competency, professionalism, and purpose of our most important security functions at DoD, DHS, Secret Service, FBI, and all security agencies," Roy tweeted. "Not only are they obviously being weaponized against the citizenry — but they are simultaneously being destroyed with woke DEI quotas, indoctrination training, and reduced standards."
It's clearly a stretch to argue that the presence of women and people of color in the Secret Service played any role in its ability or inability to protect Trump at the rally, and Roy offered nothing in the way of evidence to back up his claim.

Even so, plenty of right-wing users on X commended Roy on his inflammatory post. Some called for "mass firings" if Trump is elected to a second term.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who seldom misses a chance to display his unfaltering allegiance to Trump, also added fuel to the fire.

"They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable," Abbott tweeted without clarifying who "they" are.
Both Roy's and Abbott's comments stand in stark contrast to other elected officials on both sides of the aisle who called for unity and denounced political violence in strong terms.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, a political independent, called the attack on Trump a "devastating day for America," while U.S. Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat who represents the city centers of San Antonio and Austin, reiterated President Joe Biden's condemnation of political violence.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, condemned the actions of the would-be assassin and, in contrast to Roy, commended the Secret Service's quick response to the shooting.

"Political violence is unacceptable in any form," Castro said. "As we wait for more information, I commend the Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect the former president and prevent further harm to the crowd."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

Would-be Trump assassin wore San Antonio-area gun influencer's branded T-shirt during attack

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump raises his first during CPAC earlier this year.

San Antonio Current lands three 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Current lands three 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

Texans use Whataburger app to track power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl

By Michael Karlis

The gray Whataburger logos indicate which locations are closed due to a power outage, while the orange logos show locations that are open.

Eagle Pass residents have mixed feelings about sharing their city with the National Guard

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

The state took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass despite city leaders' objections to use it as a staging area for Operation Lone Star.

'They need to fix something quick': Texans without power for days are getting angry

By Dante Motley and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Seby Godinho and Jack Souza run a convenience store without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Oyster Creek on July 9.

New Texas appellate court alarms environmentalists

By Jim Morris, Leah Clark and Manuela Silva, Public Health Watch

A 2019 fire at the Exxon Mobil chemical plant in Baytown, Texas, injured dozens of workers. Over the objections of environmentalists, the plant is seeking permission to expand, a dispute likely to wind up in the new 15th Court of Appeals.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz holds narrow lead over Democrat challenger Collin Allred

By Michael Karlis

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us