San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy blames 'woke DEI quotas' for Trump assassination attempt

Roy, a verbal bomb-thrower representing San Antonio's northern suburbs, fired off a tweet on Sunday blaming "woke DEI quotas" for a "failure to protect" the former president at his Pennsylvania rally. DEI, of course, is short for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," which has emerged as a GOP bogeyman during recent election cycles.
Following Saturday's shooting, right-wing social media was awash with memes and comments zeroing in on women Secret Service agents present at the rally. Some even argued the presumptive GOP presidential nominee would have been better protected if women weren't allowed to join the Secret Service.
Predictably, Roy fell right in.
"While we continue to analyze the failure to protect President Trump, one thing is certain: We have not scratched the surface of the depth of damage done by radical progressive Democrats to the competency, professionalism, and purpose of our most important security functions at DoD, DHS, Secret Service, FBI, and all security agencies," Roy tweeted. "Not only are they obviously being weaponized against the citizenry — but they are simultaneously being destroyed with woke DEI quotas, indoctrination training, and reduced standards."
It's clearly a stretch to argue that the presence of women and people of color in the Secret Service played any role in its ability or inability to protect Trump at the rally, and Roy offered nothing in the way of evidence to back up his claim.
Even so, plenty of right-wing users on X commended Roy on his inflammatory post. Some called for "mass firings" if Trump is elected to a second term.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who seldom misses a chance to display his unfaltering allegiance to Trump, also added fuel to the fire.
"They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable," Abbott tweeted without clarifying who "they" are.
Both Roy's and Abbott's comments stand in stark contrast to other elected officials on both sides of the aisle who called for unity and denounced political violence in strong terms.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, a political independent, called the attack on Trump a "devastating day for America," while U.S. Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat who represents the city centers of San Antonio and Austin, reiterated President Joe Biden's condemnation of political violence.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, condemned the actions of the would-be assassin and, in contrast to Roy, commended the Secret Service's quick response to the shooting.
"Political violence is unacceptable in any form," Castro said. "As we wait for more information, I commend the Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect the former president and prevent further harm to the crowd."
