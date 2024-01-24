LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls on Biden to federalize Texas National Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to deploy more razor wire along the southern border after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can remove the barriers.

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an event in San Antonio. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an event in San Antonio.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, called on the Biden administration to nationalize the Texas National Guard if Gov. Greg Abbott won't follow a Monday U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lets federal agents cut razor wire the state installed to deter border crossings.

“Governor Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border,” Castro said in a statement. “If Abbott is defying [Monday’s] Supreme Court ruling, President Biden needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard immediately.”

Castro’s comments came hours after reports surfaced that Abbott — a Republican locked in a showdown with the White House over immigration — ordered the Texas National Guard to deploy additional concertina wire along the Rio Grande. Those reports were confirmed Wednesday morning by Abbott himself.

“Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent against the illegal border crossings encouraged by Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott tweeted. “We continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration.”
Texas' installation of razor wire along the southern border has so far cost state taxpayers $11 million, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling said federal agents can cut through the wire if it hinders their ability to fulfill their duties. According to longstanding Supreme Court precedent, the federal government has the ultimate authority for immigration enforcement, not individual states.

However under Monday's order, Abbott and the Texas National Guard are technically allowed to continue deploying razor wire — at least for now, Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson told the Current.

The question whether Abbott must remove the state's razor wire is part of a case that will be decided by the notoriously conservative New Orleans-based 5th Circuit of Appeals in coming weeks. That decision faces a likely appeal to the Supreme Court.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

