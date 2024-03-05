FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales heading to run-off against 'AK Guy'

Gonzales' challenger made fun of veteran suicides last month during a podcast appearance.

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 10:43 pm

Far-right Youtube vlogger Brandon Herrera (pictured above) secured more than 20% of the vote in the U.S. House District 23 Republican primary on Tuesday.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Facing a crowded field of colorful candidates, two-term incumbent congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents U.S House District 23, is heading for a run-off against a far-right Youtube vlogger known as the "AK Guy" in Tuesday's Republican primary.

Gonzales, whoses district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso, brought home less than 50% of the vote and will face-off against Brandon Herrera, a North Carolina resident who poked fun of veteran suicides last month.

The runoff will take place May 28. 

Gonzales faced four primary challengers in his bid for reelection, including Julie Clark, Frank Lopez Jr., Victor Avila and Herrera. All of Gonzales challengers centered their campaigns on the incumbent's centrist voting record, labeling him a "RINO," or Republican In Name Only.

During his most recent term, Gonzales was censured by his own party after rejecting a border security proposal authored by hard-right Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, defending a bill protecting same-sex marriage rights and backing the bipartisan gun law passed in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which is located in his district.

Although Gonzales is heading for a runoff, challenger Herrera secured little more than 20% of the vote. Herrera's underwhelming showing is a sign Republicans are moving away from presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's "America First" rhetoric, Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson said.

“I think what’s happening is that the commitment among the Republican party base to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen, that the Democrats are engaging in raining down tyranny across the country and the MAGA movement as a whole is weakening, mostly because the economy is good,” Jillson said. “Things are just going in a way that are not particularly comforting to Republicans.”

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

