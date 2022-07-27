San Antonio user's cult-like Tinder profile goes viral on Twitter

The man who claims to be running an escort service out of a local church says that he's 'accepting new girls.'

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 3:21 pm

click to enlarge An iPhone shows off the Tinder app. - UnSplash / Mika Baumeister
UnSplash / Mika Baumeister
An iPhone shows off the Tinder app.
A San Antonio Tinder user's cult-like online dating profile, in which he claims to own "multiple women" while running an escort service out of a church, has gone viral after a woman shared it on Twitter.

In the profile, the user — who purports to be a 22-year-old only identified as Draco — claims to be a Christian man accepting new girls to join his cult.
"I'm a Christian man who doesn't believe in orgies, feet or any of those demonic things," the profile says. "In order to be accepted as one of my soldiers you must renounce your faith and allow yourself to be baptized into Christianity by me."

A screenshot of the odd profile was first circulated by Twitter user @SheRatesDogs, who wrote that she's "waiting for the Netflix doc."

Twitter user @notorious_ jcp, an Alamo City resident, tweeted a screenshot of the photo, noting that the profile is why she doesn't use dating apps in San Antonio.

Many on social media zeroed in on the claim by Draco that he doesn't believe in feet, while others commented that the post makes it sound like the user is involved in cults.

So far, the original screenshot of the Tinder profile has garnered more than 80,000 likes and 5,000 retweets.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

