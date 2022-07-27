San Antonio user's cult-like Tinder profile goes viral on Twitter

In the profile, the user — who purports to be a 22-year-old only identified as Draco — claims to be a Christian man accepting new girls to join his cult.
"I'm a Christian man who doesn't believe in orgies, feet or any of those demonic things," the profile says. "In order to be accepted as one of my soldiers you must renounce your faith and allow yourself to be baptized into Christianity by me."
Waiting for the Netflix doc pic.twitter.com/YTRkb78Fo1— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) July 26, 2022
A screenshot of the odd profile was first circulated by Twitter user @SheRatesDogs, who wrote that she's "waiting for the Netflix doc."
Twitter user @notorious_ jcp, an Alamo City resident, tweeted a screenshot of the photo, noting that the profile is why she doesn't use dating apps in San Antonio.
Many on social media zeroed in on the claim by Draco that he doesn't believe in feet, while others commented that the post makes it sound like the user is involved in cults.
So far, the original screenshot of the Tinder profile has garnered more than 80,000 likes and 5,000 retweets.
