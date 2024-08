San Antonio woman arrested on allegations she threatened Donald Trump

click to enlarge Shutterstock D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department reportedly took Christina Montoya into custody Friday.

Christina Montoya, 41, into custody Friday, according to the Post. In addition to the threat allegation, she faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm, the paper reports, citing police documents.



A San Antonio woman has been arrested on charges that she threatened former President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department took

Police didn't reveal the nature of the threats, nor did they provide information about a potential motive.



The arrest comes less than a month after a gunman wounded Trump in the ear during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The would-be assassin, who was slain by Secret Service agents, also killed one spectator and injured two others.



