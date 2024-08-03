WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio woman arrested on allegations she threatened Donald Trump

Washington, D.C., police say Christina Montoya, 41, also faces two gun charges.

By on Sat, Aug 3, 2024 at 11:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department reportedly took Christina Montoya into custody Friday. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department reportedly took Christina Montoya into custody Friday.
A San Antonio woman has been arrested on charges that she threatened former President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports.

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department took Christina Montoya, 41, into custody Friday, according to the Post. In addition to the threat allegation, she faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm, the paper reports, citing police documents.

Police didn't reveal the nature of the threats, nor did they provide information about a potential motive.

The arrest comes less than a month after a gunman wounded Trump in the ear during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The would-be assassin, who was slain by Secret Service agents, also killed one spectator and injured two others.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Nearly all funds paid to Ted Cruz-tied PAC through podcast deal have gone to his reelection bid

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.

Three U.S. citizens freed in historic prison swap being evaluated in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The three freed U.S. prisoners pose for a photo with family members after their release.

San Antonio lands another Mexican budget airline route to Guadalajara

By Michael Karlis

Flights from San Antonio to Guadalajara on Viva Aerobus will take off on Dec. 2.

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.

Funds to help low-income Texas families with summer electric bills are stretched thin

By Martha Pskowski and Jenaye Johnson, Inside Climate News

In Texas, the summer heat can create dangerous situations as electric bills overwhelm low-income households’ budgets.

Climate progress requires uniting against political violence and conspiracy thinking

By Greg Harman, Deceleration

A computer screen shows news on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Voting Rights Act doesn’t protect coalitions of racial or ethnic groups challenging political maps, appeals court rules

By DanteDante Motley, The Texas Tribune

The Galveston County Courthouse on May 16, 2022.

Colin Allred keeps Kamala Harris at arms length as he makes a play for the center

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, speaks during a coordinated campaign kickoff hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party in Austin on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us